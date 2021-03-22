New leak suggests some form of XP system coming to Valorant

ValorLeaks recently tweeted something that grabbed the attention of a lot of individuals in the Valorant community.

ValorLeaks is a prominent data miner, famous for their timely news about different Valorant-related updates coming out or hidden somewhere in the system. They recently tweeted some information that seemed to show some new form of XP system hidden in the game.

Seems we will have an XP System in Valorant in the near future. No date on when this will release. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/FpuF6urbLQ — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 21, 2021

Valorant’s new XP system

In the tweet above, the data miner showed some XP gain for a particular something. While everything regarding this XP system is unknown, many think it may be connected to what other Riot Games titles have.

don't we already have an XP system??? — benny 🍜 (@BennyTheAsian) March 21, 2021

YEEEEEEEEEEEE — Kaloow 🇩🇿 🇨🇦 (@Kaloow_Tv) March 21, 2021

There can be lots of speculation about how it will work or what the XP system really is for. These questions can only be answered once an official announcement is made regarding this matter or witnessed first-hand in-game.

While some think it is some sort of leveling system for overall account mastery, others believe it can be a mastery level for each agent, just like the one in Riot's other endeavor, League of Legends.

Overall level system like an account level — Yo_Yi (@OcKing12) March 21, 2021

is this ends up being Character mastery stuff im gonna bust. — Rildur (@RildurTV) March 21, 2021

?? Isn't there already an XP system for unlocking agents/battlepass with daily challenge etc? Or am I misunerstanding — JamesUK➐ (@JamesUKBruv) March 21, 2021

The publisher has already successfully implemented a level system in LoL, which everyone in the community praised. In the system, gamers get a different XP after playing every single match from which they stand to gain many exciting rewards.

By reaching a certain level, they could be rewarded for their dedication.

It will probably be like LoL where you unlock free stuffs when you level up your account. Hope we ll get some free skins like LoL could be nice to reward players who play the game — AzReL (@AzrelValorant) March 21, 2021

As for Valorant, the implementation of this system can only bring positive changes to the community. For a game that takes pride in designing astounding weapon skins, it is costly to afford any of them if players did not acquire them through a Battle Pass.

Hence, an additional way of standing a chance to gain these rewards just by playing the game would be a plus.

dont we already have an xp system? — seth (@genericseth) March 21, 2021

Um...what? But don't we already- I'm confused. — Wes (@YaBoy_Wes) March 21, 2021

Will levels reset and are there rewards? I hope it resets every episode if there’s rewards — Azuuree (@AzuureeWasTaken) March 21, 2021

Impact on the community

Even though there is nothing official announced by Riot about an XP system coming to Valorant, it has still sparked some joy in the community.

Minutes after posting this tweet, the data miner saw an influx of several comments from members of the Valorant community expressing their joy and asking questions.