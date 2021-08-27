New Riot Mobile Application launched: Is Valorant Mobile coming soon?

Riot Games has officially launched a new Riot Mobile application that will replace the previous League+ application and work as the mobile hub for all Riot Games titles including, Valorant and League of Legends.

Over the last decade, Riot Games has established itself as one of the most recognizable video game publishers. From the ever-popular League of Legends to the worldwide esports sensation Valorant, Riot Games is known for making amazing competitive esports games.

The League+ application served as the mobile hub for all League of Legends players. The players could access their stats and check newsletters from the app. With the new Riot Mobile app, Riot Games aims to provide a single hub for all Riot Games titles, both current and future ones.

Riot Mobile is releasing on October 4th. The app will allow you to text other players through cross-game and cross-region through your phone. | #VALORANThttps://t.co/IqQiIoAakL pic.twitter.com/zkVSZJzsd0 — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) August 26, 2021

Everything to know about the Riot Mobile application

The Riot Mobile application is primarily designed to serve as the mobile companion application for Valorant and other Riot titles. The League+ application will automatically update to Riot Mobile, which launches on October 4, 2021.

At launch, players will be able to:

Access Player Profiles

Chat with friends both Cross-Game & Cross-Region

Quick Paths to Search for Friends & Start Conversations

New Riot Mobile Application launched (Image by Riot Games)

The Riot Mobile app will support all Riot titles, which include:

Valorant

League of Legends

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Legends of Runeterra

Team Fight Tactics

The app is expected to be available for both Android and iOS devices when it launches on October 4.

Is Valorant Mobile coming soon?

Earlier in June, Riot Games announced a mobile port of their famous Valorant, as part of their Year One Anniversary. However, since then, Riot Games have remained quiet on the matter, while the anticipation grows day by day.

Riot Games is no stranger to bringing PC games to mobile devices. League of Legends: Runeterra, the mobile port of League of Legends, has gained a strong follower base within the short period of time it has been available.

Riot Mobile will be replacing League+ later this year. 📲#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/UKFIWRtTsM — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) August 26, 2021

With the announced Riot Mobile application introducing Valorant as its primary mobile companion option, questions regarding Valorant Mobile are high. The Riot Mobile app has also promised support for future Riot titles, including Valorant Mobile.

It is quite possible that Riot Games is launching the Riot Mobile application to prepare for the launch of Valorant Mobile.

