New skins in Valorant patch 3.04 update: All you need to know

Valorant patch 3.04 update introduced the new Recon skin bundle with a military theme.

Valorant has got a vast collection of weapon skins with attractive VFX animated visuals and finisher effects. Riot devs have always tried to bring variety to the designs with unique textures.

Most of them are fantasy based with a lot of shiny effects. However, this time they brought a more realistic skin with a battlefield touch.

Patch 3.04 makes it easier on observers, with updates to a number of features and gameplay tech. Bug fixes for a few Agents like Omen and KAY/O are also included. See Patch Notes here: https://t.co/SU5EKgYY3n pic.twitter.com/C4F92rFRAg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 24, 2021

Moreover, the new Recon skin bundle includes the butterfly knife, which has been highly requested by the Valorant community. Valorant has a huge player base from Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) origin, who were eager for the butterfly knife to come to Valorant. The flipping and rotation effect of the butterfly knife is one of its notable features.

Everything to know about Valorant's Recon skin bundle

The Recon skin bundle has a traditional modern shooter touch to it, which is mostly preferred by FPS players. The skin has lasers and military prints, which are mostly seen in titles like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Call of Duty, Rainbow Six and many other battlefield games.

The Recon skin line consists of skins for the following five weapons:

Recon Phantom

Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)

Recon Ghost

Recon Spectre

Recon Guardian

Outfit your arsenal with a random array of modular attachments when you pick up the Recon bundle. Oh, and did we mention there's a butterfly knife? pic.twitter.com/JhRtMvfrRG — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 24, 2021

Levels for the Recon gun and butterfly knife skins

Here are the levels for Recon gun skins:

Level 1: Custom model and ADS reticle

Custom model and ADS reticle Level 2 : Randomized side attachments

: Randomized side attachments Level 3: Random bottom attachments

Random bottom attachments Level 4: Kill Banner

However, there are two levels for the butterfly knife:

Level 1 : Custom Model

: Custom Model Level 2: Custom Animations and Audio

Variants for the skins in Recon skin bundle

Recon skin can be upgraded to the following three different variants using Radianite Points (RP):

Variant 1: Red Camouflage

Red Camouflage Variant 2: Blue Camouflage

Blue Camouflage Variant 3: Green Camouflage

Price

The Recon skin bundle will cost 7100 Valorant Points, with each weapon skin costing 1,775 Valorant Points. Players can purchase Valorant Points with real-life money, and then go to the store to buy the skin bundle, in exchange for the Valorant Points.

