New skins in Valorant patch 3.04 update: All you need to know

Valorant patch 3.04 update introduced the new Recon skin bundle with a military theme.
Valorant has got a vast collection of weapon skins with attractive VFX animated visuals and finisher effects. Riot devs have always tried to bring variety to the designs with unique textures.
Most of them are fantasy based with a lot of shiny effects. However, this time they brought a more realistic skin with a battlefield touch.
Moreover, the new Recon skin bundle includes the butterfly knife, which has been highly requested by the Valorant community. Valorant has a huge player base from Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) origin, who were eager for the butterfly knife to come to Valorant. The flipping and rotation effect of the butterfly knife is one of its notable features.
Everything to know about Valorant's Recon skin bundle
The Recon skin bundle has a traditional modern shooter touch to it, which is mostly preferred by FPS players. The skin has lasers and military prints, which are mostly seen in titles like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Call of Duty, Rainbow Six and many other battlefield games.
The Recon skin line consists of skins for the following five weapons:
- Recon Phantom
- Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)
- Recon Ghost
- Recon Spectre
- Recon Guardian
Levels for the Recon gun and butterfly knife skins
Here are the levels for Recon gun skins:
- Level 1: Custom model and ADS reticle
- Level 2: Randomized side attachments
- Level 3: Random bottom attachments
- Level 4: Kill Banner
However, there are two levels for the butterfly knife:
- Level 1: Custom Model
- Level 2: Custom Animations and Audio
Variants for the skins in Recon skin bundle
Recon skin can be upgraded to the following three different variants using Radianite Points (RP):
- Variant 1: Red Camouflage
- Variant 2: Blue Camouflage
- Variant 3: Green Camouflage
Price
The Recon skin bundle will cost 7100 Valorant Points, with each weapon skin costing 1,775 Valorant Points. Players can purchase Valorant Points with real-life money, and then go to the store to buy the skin bundle, in exchange for the Valorant Points.