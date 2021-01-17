New Valorant map teased in Chuty collaboration and WWFEST

Crown channel recently hosted WWFEST, Valorant inspired music, and an art festival, on the Twitch channel.

Valorant WWFEST was unlike anything before it. It was a music and art festival. Several famed musicians performed at the festival. Several images were teased during the WWFEST, which might hint towards a new map.

Famed musician Chuty recently released a music video in collaboration with Valorant. The location might have hinted towards a new map.

Related: Could Valorant WWFEST reveal a new map?

Valorant WWFEST teased images

Valorant WWFEST is a music and arts festival hosted by Crown Channel on Twitch. A total of six agents hosted the event. Several famed musicians performed at the WWFEST. Valorant based images were flashed during the event. Some images were not recognizable.

Youtuber @Zakky took a deeper dive regarding the images on his youtube channel VALORANT Hub.

Advertisement

The images showcase a forest setting that could hint at the potential map at Papua New Guinea.

Game director Joseph Ziegler has mentioned on a previous live stream how the team are targeting the release of seven Valorant maps as soon as possible.

Chuty Valorant collaboration music video

Famous musician Chuty released a music video in collaboration with Valorant. The music video showcases the locations based on the game. However, an unknown industrial location is shown as well.

Related: Chuty releases a new Valorant inspired music track

Valorant has already hinted at an industrial location with Yoru’s image and WWFEST poster.

Advertisement

The Chuty x @VALORANTes Episode 2 music video is AMAZING!



See everything we noticed within the music video here 👉 https://t.co/rAUco5gC0u https://t.co/tOeRmI1xN1 pic.twitter.com/ykrxovxsYd — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) January 16, 2021

Valorant currently has five maps. Among them, two maps were released post-launch—the Ascent with Episode 1 Act 1 and the Icebox with Episode 1 Act 3. Valorant recently launched Episode 2 Act 1 with a new agent Yoru.

Considering the act difference between Ascent and Icebox, a new map can launch with Episode 2 Act 2. Game director Joseph Ziegler has said that new maps would arrive before the end of 2021. A new map is scheduled to arrive with each new episode.

Considering episode 3 is expected to arrive in July, a new map is expected to debut around that time. However, since Valorant Championship is scheduled for December of 2021, it isn’t impossible for the sixth and the seventh map to arrive before the year ends.

New Valorant maps are inevitable. The only question that remains is when can the fans get new Valorant maps.