New Welcome Contract in Valorant: Basic Training event, rewards, and more explained

A new update for the Welcome Contract in Valorant has been released for patch 8.10. The basic idea of the Welcome Contract in Valorant is that new players get to undergo some basic training while playing the game. This helps them learn how the game works, what their objectives in the game are, and what they can do to improve their gameplay.

The new update brings clearer missions and goals, some guidance for newer players, and more.

New Welcome Contract in Valorant: Everything to know from patch notes

The new Welcome Contract in Valorant will appear just like other events in the game. This means players will be able to view their progress on a bar at the top of their screens, figure out their missions to go further, and unlock rewards after achieving every milestone.

However, this will help only newer players who have not completed the Welcome Contract in Valorant earlier. For those who have already finished it, this event will not be visible, and naturally, the rewards will also not be available through the new contract.

Thankfully, this is because the rewards from these events have already been claimed by more experienced players who have completed the older contract before the update.

Those who have partially completed the contract will get the rewards up until their completion point. Moreover, they will also be able to go through the rest of the event normally and collect battle pass XP for completing missions in the Welcome Contract in Valorant.

The new update on the patch also came with multiple bug fixes for agents such as Cypher and Clove. Post-nerf Cypher had a bug that caused an issue with the pull-out animation of weapons. Players were not seeing the pull-out animation even when raising their weapons, and as a result, fired shots were not being registered. This has now been fixed.

Another bug was observed with Clove's Pick-Me-Up ability where the limited timer on the ability would get restarted. This would allow players to use the ability for longer than intended. This was also fixed and will no longer be a problem.

Here are the patch notes for the new Valorant contract:

Basic Training Event

We are releasing an update to our Welcome Contract for new players! The new structure includes clearer missions and milestones to help you navigate the New Player Experience with a bit more guidance before your Ranked climb.

The Basic Training Event will appear similar to other Events, allowing you to view your progress, understand your goals at each milestone, and complete them to earn rewards to jumpstart your VALORANT experience.

If you have previously completed the Welcome Contract, you will not see the Basic Training Event (don’t worry, you have already earned all the same rewards!).

If you are partially complete with the Welcome Contract, your previously earned rewards will be reflected in the Basic Training Event when it comes online, and you will be able to proceed through Basic Training, earning XP toward your Battlepass.

These are all the improvements and changes made to the contract. They're meant to give newer players a more seamless experience as they step into competitive Valorant, which requires them to have reached level 20 in the game. Since there is a considerable wait before ranked opens up for a new player, this is the perfect time to grasp the basics of the game.