"A great game needs a great ecosystem": Arun Rajappa discusses Valorant's growth in India

With Valorant completing its fifth anniversary earlier in June 2025, I got the chance to talk with Arun Rajappa, the Country Manager for India and South Asia at Riot Games. We discussed the popularity of the game in the subcontinent, the growing esports scene, and whether Riot faced any unique challenges with the Indian market.

His responses provided a deeper insight into how Indian players have reacted to Valorant over the past half-decade.

Arun Rajappa on Valorant's fifth anniversary and the game's growth in India

Q: With the game hitting the five-year mark, how would you say the Valorant scene has developed in the subcontinent?

Arun Rajappa: It’s honestly been an incredible journey. Five years ago, Valorant entered a market hungry for a fresh, skill-based shooter, and it instantly clicked with Indian players. But a great game needs a great ecosystem, and that’s where our long-term vision started taking shape. While we wanted this to be a title that people casually jump into with friends, we also wanted to build a path for players to truly aspire, to dream big, and compete at the highest level.

We’re a company that's always listening to the players and incorporates changes to deliver an enhanced player experience. We’re proud of how far we’ve come, but honestly, this is just the beginning. The energy, passion, and sheer talent in South Asia have been phenomenal, and we’re honoured to be celebrating Valorant’s fifth anniversary with a community that has truly made the game its own.

Q: Over the years, Valorant has become quite popular with Indian players and also has a growing esports scene. Can you provide insights into how Riot strategises creating the regional roadmap and fostering this scene?

Arun Rajappa: At Riot, our philosophy has always been player-first, and that really shapes everything we do when it comes to building out a regional esports roadmap. With Valorant, we knew very early on that India and South Asia had immense potential, not just in terms of passionate players but in the sheer talent waiting to be discovered and nurtured.

So our approach has been twofold: first, deliver a game that genuinely resonates, one that’s fun, challenging, and deeply rewarding to master. Valorant nailed that from day one, with its tactical depth and agents that players can see themselves in. That emotional connection matters.

Second, and just as important, is creating a meaningful path for competitive growth. That’s where the Valorant Challengers South Asia circuit plays a crucial role. It gives teams visibility, structure, and a clear goal: VCT Ascension Pacific. That opportunity to fight for a spot on the global stage has been a huge motivator in terms of esports across the region.

Our strategy has always been about building sustainably, from the grassroots up. We’re constantly listening to the community, learning from what’s working, and evolving based on feedback.

Whether it’s through tournament formats, broadcast quality, or community initiatives, we want to ensure we’re creating an ecosystem that supports everyone, from rising players to established pros, from casters to fans.

Q: Now that Valorant has completed five years, is Riot planning anything specific for the Indian community in the near future to celebrate the occasion?

Arun Rajappa: What we’ve seen with V5 is that when you speak to players in a language and rhythm that’s truly theirs, it resonates far beyond the screen. The response from the Indian community has been overwhelmingly humbling, really, and it’s only strengthened our belief that this region is more than just a market; it’s a movement.

While V5 marked the anniversary, it also set the tone for what comes next. We’re already building on that energy. You’ll see more grassroots events, more creator collaborations, and more boots-on-ground initiatives that meet players where they are, whether that’s a college campus in Pune or a cafe in Guwahati.

We’re also keeping a close eye on how to make competitive and casual play more accessible, from adding new experiences like the replay system coming later this year, to exploring local tournaments that reflect South Asia’s unique player profile.

So yes, the celebration doesn’t end here. We see V5 not as the finale, but the opening act for an even deeper relationship with our players in India.

Q: What do you think regarding the performance of Indian Valorant professionals on the global scene? Do you feel there’s a gap there, and what do you think can have a positive impact on the same?

Arun Rajappa: The passion and potential within the Indian Valorant scene are undeniable. We’ve seen incredible raw talent, players who can go toe-to-toe with international competition. But we also recognize that there’s still a performance gap when it comes to consistently breaking through on the global stage. And that gap often isn’t about individual skill, but about experience, structure, and exposure.

Over the past year, we’ve seen the level of competition rise, and with competitions like the Valorant Challengers South Asia, we’re finally creating a true bridge between regional excellence and global opportunity. It gives South Asian teams a pathway to test themselves against international lineups and evolve with the meta.

To close that gap, we need to keep investing in the full ecosystem: better coaching, high-pressure LANs, structured scrims, and most importantly, consistent international exposure. And we’re seeing encouraging signs players are becoming more professional, orgs are investing long-term, and fans are rallying like never before.

I truly believe that with sustained effort, conscious nurturing, and esports tournaments laying the foundation, we’re going to see Indian teams not just participate globally.

Q: With Valorant Mobile raging in China and mobile gaming being predominant in the subcontinent, are there any concrete plans that you can share about Valorant Mobile and India?

Arun Rajappa: I know there's a lot of excitement around Valorant Mobile, especially with all the news coming out of China, and the huge popularity of mobile gaming here in India!

While I can't share any concrete plans or timelines right now, what I can tell you is to definitely stay tuned and keep an eye out for updates. We understand the passion for mobile gaming in the subcontinent, and we're always listening to our players.

Q: Have there been any unique challenges while growing the Valorant ecosystem in India? Anything that was specific to the country when compared to other regions?

Arun Rajappa: Every region has its own flavor, and India is no different — but I wouldn’t call them challenges, just unique characteristics that make the scene here special.

One big advantage India has is its large, English-speaking, digitally savvy audience. That makes it easier for players and fans to connect with global Valorant content, whether it’s matches from the Pacific, EMEA, or Americas. Our time zone also works in our favor; fans here can catch international games without pulling all-nighters, which helps build a stronger connection with the global esports narrative.

What really stands out, though, is the community spirit. The way fans support their favorite teams, creators, and even specific plays or players - it’s passionate and personal. That energy is something we’ve leaned into, and it’s what makes building the Valorant ecosystem here so exciting.

