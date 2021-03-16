All Competitive changes coming with Valorant’s patch update 2.05

Riot is set to incorporate a number of important competitive changes with update 2.05 in Valorant.

The competitive ecosystem of a game as big as Valorant always has to be up to the mark in order for it to survive in the unforgiving esports scene. To this end, Riot incorporates changes with almost every patch update, in an attempt to better the gameplay experience for players. They also try to improve on the punishments they hand out to players who hamper the balance of competitive matchmaking.

Patch 2.05 | #VALORANT



~ You can now hide your Previous Act Ranks

~ You can now sort Match History by Gamemode — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 16, 2021

Competitive updates and changes in Valorant's patch 2.05

With the growing importance of competitive matchmaking in Valorant, keeping things balanced in terms of ranked play has unsurprisingly become a priority for Riot. With this update, they wish to implement the following changes:

Career updates:

Player now have the option to disable or enable the display of their Act Rank. The default settings are still available.

Match history changes:

Previously, the Valorant match history pooled all the games played by the player and showed them in chronological order, regardless of the mode. The player can now filter the matches by modes

Rank rating penalty:

Players that dodge competitive matches will receive a rank rating penalty as punishment for such behavior.

Radiant rank system change:

The rank ratings have been fine-tuned across all ranks. The Radiant rank system is a highlight in this case, in that the gain or loss has been altered and made more consistent.

Custom game UI changes:

Custom game lobby and visuals are set to be changed as a quality of life change in the upcoming patch update.

Community reaction

Although this update has seemingly fixed some issues with ranked play, the community is not exactly happy with it, as it does not tackle the inconsistency of points being gained and lost in Valorant. There is also the issue of the growing number of smurf accounts. Now that players can hide their Act Rank, they will be able to smurf and get away without any major repurcussions.

and nothings being done about losing 25+ and gaining less than 19 — North (@North4Up) March 16, 2021

So people now can smurf peacefully hiding their previous act rank 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Bassem (@SweetyyTweety) March 16, 2021