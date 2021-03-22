Australs win Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Latin America South Stage 1 Masters

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Latin America South Stage 1 Masters concluded its grand final today after Australs defeated Wygers Argentina with a 3:0 score in a best-of-five series.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is the first official tournament circuit by Riot Games. The circuit was announced on November 24, 2020, with a blog post. This Stage 1 Masters is the first phase of the three that will lead to the Valorant Champions event at the end of the year.

After Australs claimed victory in the grand final, it bagged $15,000 and 100 VCT circuit points. On the other hand, Wygers Argentina went home with $7,500 and 70 VCT circuit points.

#VCT ¡Hoy coronamos al campeón del #VALORANTMasters de Latinoamérica Sur! Felicidades a @australs_gg que después de mostrarse dominante durante los encuentros logra consagrarse. pic.twitter.com/ITDkb36m4l — VALORANT (@VALORANTLATAM) March 21, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Latin America South Stage 1 Masters

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Latin America South Stage 1 Masters Results

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Latin America South Stage 1 Masters featured two groups of four teams in a double-elimination format, where the winner of each group would advance to the grand final. All matches were best-of-three except the grand final, which was best-of-five.

Wygers Argentina’s run seemed comfortable enough after it beat Stampede Gaming and Furious gaming in the upper bracket final and the group final.

Australs, on the other hand, witnessed an early blow from KRU Esports after losing 0:2 to them in the upper bracket final of the group. Australs came back quite strongly from the lower bracket finals to beat 9z Team. It also went on to beat KRU Esports 2:0 in the group final.

Grand final recap

The grand final was a mostly one-sided story. In the first and second maps, which were Ascent and Icebox, Australs won 13:5 and 13:9 quite dominantly against Wygers Argentina. As the grand final went into the third map, Australs secured a victory with another 13:5 score in Bind.

Team Austral’s captain Benjamín “adverso” Poblete was the standout player in the region. The team was quite emotional in its post-win celebration.

With the grand final victory, Australs has made itself a force to be reckoned with in the Latin America South region.

For more news on the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, keep an eye on Sportskeeda's Valorant Champions Tour coverage.