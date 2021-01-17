Chuty releases a new Valorant inspired music track

Sergio Castro Gisbert, also known as Chuty in the freestyle rap industry, recently launched a Valorant inspired music track.

Celebrate the launch of Episode 2 with this VALORANT inspired track from Chuty x @VALORANTes. https://t.co/09AopU7uEc pic.twitter.com/OIpbQenawy — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 16, 2021

Chuty gained popularity as a freestyle rap battler in 2008. Chuty even won Spain's national rap battle tournament in 2017. The Spanish freestyle rapper has now released a music track called Radiante, inspired by Valorant.

The release of Radiante comes as part of the celebration of the launch of Episode 2 in Valorant. The release of Episode 2 in Valorant took place on January 12, and it included a bunch of changes and in-game upgrades for players.

The track released by Chuty is extremely catchy and has a nice ring to it. Radiante could soon become a favorite song for players during breaks.

Here's everything to know about Chuty's Radiante track inspired by Valorant.

Chuty x Valorant - Radiante

Chuty's new Valorant inspired track has taken the community by storm with more than 70,000 views on Valorant Espana's YouTube channel within 20 hours of being released. Fans have been quick to let Chuty know how much they love Radiante.

The song's lyrics are bound to make any Valorant fan take a liking towards it. Here are some of the most memorable verses from the track:

"You wanna be ready? Improve your aim. Attackers vs defenders, which side are you?"

"I started without budget like during a pistol round, and now I am the Phantom that makes everybody freak out."

The song is likely to strike the chord with any Valorant fan that decides to give it a listen. Additionally, Chuty also made several other references to Valorant in Radiante.

From talking about duelists and how they were created to how lethal the operator can be in the right hands, the song covers almost every aspect of Valorant.

Another thing that Chuty throws some light on is the lore of Valorant. In the song, Chuty talks about how Radiante initially came to Valorant's universe in First Light. Chuty also explains that First Light is what created "radiants" like Jett, Phoenix, Omen, or Skye.