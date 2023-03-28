Cloud9 confirms Valorant roster ahead of VCT Americas 2023

After a long hiatus with respect to its Valorant roster in the aftermath of VCT LOCK//IN, Cloud9 has finally announced its latest lineup for the Americas League via a tweet earlier today. The North American organization has signed Dylan "runi" Cade and Jake "jakee" Anderson, who were both free agents. They will be joining Zellsis, leaf, and Xeppaa at the Americas League. The side's first clash will take place on April 2, 2023, against Evil Geniuses.

Cloud9 VALORANT @C9VAL VCT Americas is about to be a movie... VCT Americas is about to be a movie... https://t.co/vn43ihVDtx

According to the VCT Global Contacts database, both runi and jakee have been onboarded with a two-year contract that ends in 2025. The former was formerly the IGL of Soniqs until January 2023 and is expected to adopt the same position in the Cloud9 squad.

jakee is a new entrant to the highest echelons of Valorant esports. Before this, he played for the University of St. Thomas squad, with whom he won the College Valorant Championship. He also tried to make a run at the Ascension Tournament this year with the NSIC squad but failed to make it out of the VCT NA Challengers open qualifiers.

The Cloud9 roster as it currently stands:

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Jake "jakee" Anderson

Dylan "runi" Cade

Mateja "qpert’" Mijovic (substitute)

Cloud9 had signed Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker, and retained its then-IGL Anthony "vanity" Malaspina after entering the partnership model with Riot Games post-Champions 2022. The side was celebrated as a super team in the region, boasting some of the most talented players in each role the North American Valorant scene had to offer.

However, after finishing in the 9th-16th position in Sao Paulo, and amidst other potential crises within the organization, the team decided to part ways with its most popular player, yay, stating team synergy as the issue. A few days later, Cloud9 also let its IGL vanity and substitute player Hasan "BlackHeart" Hammad leave.

The team was touted to have been trying out different players for its empty slots. However, with its opening game of the VCT Americas League 2023 lurking on the horizon, Cloud9 has released its lineup.

