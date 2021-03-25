Code Red Valorant 2 tournament format and schedule

Code Red Valorant 2 is a tournament being hosted by the US-based entertainment platform BoomTV on March 25th.

BoomTV is the home of Code Red, a Pro-Aim series under whose banner the Code Red Valorant tournament was hosted on February 25th. They have hosted over 25,400 events and tournaments with close to $3.9 million worth of cash winnings.

They have also hosted the Code Green Invitational, Boom Open Weeklies 1 & 2, and Code Red Valorant 1 on February 25th.

This tournament comprised some of the most famous faces from the North American region such as, Ludwig “ludwig” Ahgren, Austin “Slasher” Liddicoat, Leslie “Fuslie” Fu, etc., battling out their might to win the top berth.

The first tournament of Code Red Valorant featured eight teams and a $10,000 prize pool.

Code Red Valorant 2 format and rewards

Code Red Valorant 2 is set to start today with eight previously chosen teams, just like the first tournament. The tournament format has undergone some much-needed changes to make it more engaging for the community this time around.

Instead of just two rounds of Bo1 matches leading to a Bo3 grand final, Code Red Valorant 2 will feature a double-elimination bracket. All the matches are going to be Bo1 leading to the grand finals Bo3.

Code Red Valorant bracket (Screengrab from Liquipedia)

There are a total of three rounds in the upper bracket while four rounds in the lower bracket. The maps chosen for the matches depending on the rounds in the upper bracket are:

Round 1: Bind

Round 2: Haven

Round 3: Split

The maps chosen for the lower bracket are:

Round 1: Bind

Round 2: Haven

Round 3: Split

Round 4: Ascent

As for the grand finals, the maps for the three games featured are:

Game1: Split

Game 2: Ascent

Game 3: Bind

The eight teams for this tournament are formed based on the same rules as before. Each team can take up to a maximum of two professional players and can have one alternate or stand-in.

The tournament boasts of a $10,000 prize pool to be distributed across the participants.

Code Red Rewards (Screengrab from Liquipedia)