Christopher "GeT_RiGhT" Alesund, widely regarded as one of the best CS players in history, has teased a move to Valorant.

Since 2003, GeT_RiGhT has dominated the Counter-Strike scene. The early years of CS:GO saw him ranked as #2 and #1 in the world on multiple occasions. Now, the hottest new FPS on the market is calling his name.

Valorant is becoming bigger than anyone, including Riot Games, ever imagined. Pros from many games, especially CS:GO, have made the jump to Valorant. The Swedish superstar is no doubt going to make some waves.

CS:GO legend GeT_RiGhT is making the switch to Valorant

Image via ESL

The tease first came on December 19. GeT_RiGhT tweeted a cryptic message, showing him walking up some stairs in an ominous looking alleyway. He mentioned "7 days..." That very well could have meant anything.

Now, it's known exactly what he was teasing. Seven days has passed and another video has been posted to Twitter. The ending is where the big news comes in. A weapons locker appears with Vandal and Phantom sitting inside.

On the weapons locker is a bright neon sign that reads "VALORANT." That was enough to set the CS:GO and Valorant scenes on fire in regards to Twitter. GeT_RiGhT is moving to Valorant and will be a hot commodity on the free agent market.

GeT_RiGhT's Professional Career

Image via DreamHack

2007 is the year GeT_RiGhT really took off. A mix and match team at Rendezvous 24 including GeT_RiGhT and current CS:GO coach for Ninja's in Pyjamas Björn "THREAT" Pers won the competition.

THREAT saw GeT_RiGhT's potential and invited him to tryout for Begrip Gaming. This eventually lead to GeT_RiGhT joining the Ninjas in Pyjamas team. That would be his launch into stardom.

From there, he joined winning teams on Fnatic, SK Gaming, NiP once again, and Dignitas. On September 16, 2020, the current Dignitas made the call to bench GeT_RiGhT. That would ultimately be what pushed him to Valorant.

Where he might go in Valorant is completely unknown. It is still a very new game and a very different one compared to CS:GO, despite the similarities.

Will he make his own team? Will he field offers from organizations? Only time will answer those questions, But, the one sure thing is that GeT_RiGhT is coming to Valorant and it is going to be massive for the game's competitive scene.