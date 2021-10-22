Enigma Gaming star Antidote asks for Valorant LAN event in region

Indian Valorant star Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose wants a LAN event in the region. Enigma Gaming's IGL tweeted about the same yesterday and also suggested that there be a process to conduct a Valorant LAN event safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Antidote suggests hosting a Valorant LAN event inviting top eight teams in the region

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose from Enigma Gaming revealed that he has been missing LAN events for quite a long time now. He also suggested that the tournament organizers should come forward to make this plan successful.

According to Antidote, the tournament organizers can select eight teams from the region, through qualifiers or invitations, and host a Valorant LAN event with these teams.

While talking about the LAN event, he also suggested ideas to ensure players' safety. Antidote said that all the invited teams and their members can be insulated inside a bio-bubble in the same hotel. Previously BCCI, the chief cricket council of India, had organized the Indian Premier League (IPL) by implementing a bio-bubble. Even Valorant developers Riot Games has organized two LAN events — Rekjavik Masters and Berlin Masters — by maintaining the bio-bubble policy.

Riot has hosted some LAN events by maintaining all the COVID-19 protocols (Image via Riot)

Since the release of Valorant last year, the game has seen immense growth in the South Asian region. Several tournament organizers have come forward and hosted multiple events to help grow the scene. However, there is still a missing element of LAN events due to the pandemic.

Tournament organizers like Skyesports have tried to host a LAN event earlier this year but had to change their plan due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans and players are eagerly waiting to see their favorite teams competing against each other in a LAN event. It will be interesting to see if any tournament organizers come forward to execute Antidote's suggested plans.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee