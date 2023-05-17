"Every time we lose this way, so I think we didn't learn" - DFM takej on their mistakes against Talon Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 8 (Superweek), Day 5 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has finally concluded, marking the end of the League Plays. The matchday kicked off with Japan's DetonatioN FocusMe clashing with Thailand's Talon Esports. Following this match, Paper Rex competed against Rex Regum Qeon. Both matches resulted in a similar outcome, with Talon Esports and Paper Rex securing the victory with a score of 2-0 in their respective matches.

After the match between DetonatioN FocusMe and Talon Esports concluded, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interact with takej. Shogo "takej" Takemori is a professional Valorant player from Japan currently competing for DetonatioN FocusMe. During the interview, takej shared several interesting details about their match against Talon Esports, talking about his busy schedule and more.

[Disclaimer: This interview was translated from Japanese]

DFM takej talks about his match against Talon Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League, his biggest takeaway, and more

Q. How do you think the match went for you? Are you satisfied with your performance, or do you believe you could have done more?

takej: In the map Lotus, there were a lot of rounds that we could have won, but we made a lot of individual decision mistakes, so we lost some rounds. That made our team lose today. But I think map Lotus was pretty good for us, but I think our team's performance was not good today. So I am not satisfied with the match today. I am sorry.

Q. Did Talon Esports make any plays or used tactics that might have caught you guys by surprise today?

takej: I don't think there were anything special or unexpected strategies. But on the defense side of Lotus, one or two times, they suddenly rotated really quickly. That was a bit surprising for us. Also, on the map Bind, we used our counter plans for the defense strategies against Talon Esports, but our planning didn't work well.

Q. What would you say was your biggest takeaway from today’s match?

takej: The biggest mistake was the 5-2 round on Lotus. I used the Viper's Ultimate, but we got flanked by enemies in the 3-2 situation. That was a really hard mistake for us. Every time we lose this way, so I think we didn't learn.

Q. Based on all the teams you have faced so far, which team, in your opinion, was the most difficult to play against and why?

takej: I lost really badly against the enemy teams, but I don't think there were any players or teams who were really hard to play against specifically.

Q. Apart from playing Valorant, what are some other things that you like to do in your free time?

takej: Among the seven days a week, we have only one day off. I almost always use my free time by sleeping.

