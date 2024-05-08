Furia reportedly looking to sign pANcada and xand for VCT Americas Stage 2

Furia Esports will reportedly sign Sentinels player pANcada and FUT Esports content creator xand. The team will feature both players and compete in VCT Americas Stage 2. Currently, six teams from the Americas have already made it to the playoffs for Stage 1. Unfortunately, the Brazil-based organization is not among the teams to have secured their place in the playoffs.

And they're not the only ones. pANcada's team, Sentinels, didn't qualify for the Masters Shanghai event either. Here's more about Furia and the players' current situation.

Furia could sign pANcada and xand after missing the chance to go to Masters Shanghai

Furia had an upsetting regular season at VCT Americas Stage 1 in 2024. They lost all five matches that they competed in. Now, their chance to play in an international event will only come at Stage 2, meaning Masters Shanghai will not be possible.

Masters Shanghai is the next international LAN event which will take place in China from May 23 to June 9, 2024. Only 12 teams will qualify for Masters Shanghai, which means only three teams from each region will make it.

While the reports are yet to be confirmed, a roster change involving pANcada makes sense for the Brazilian team. This is because Sentinels also failed to make playoffs after G2 Esports outscored them by winning more rounds. So pANcada has no choice other than to wait for Stage 2.

The other player who could be signed is streamer xand. He has played at massive VCT international events, such as VCT 2021 and VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavic.

xand and the Brazilian team have worked together before. The player signed with the organization back when the team came first for the VCT South American LCQ in 2021. He was with them from January 2021 to January 2022.

He later played with teams such as KRU Esports, who have successfully qualified for Masters Shanghai this time around. Furia lost to both Sentinels and KRU in their matches during the Americas regular season 2024. Now, confirmation regarding signing both players is awaited.