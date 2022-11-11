Giants Gaming announces new Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023

On November 10, Giants, alongside two popular EMEA teams, announced their professional Valorant roster for the upcoming VCT 2023 season. Fans will get to witness the Spanish organization's talented athletes take on competitors in their league and beyond, starting early next year.

The announcement video for the Giants' Valorant roster, which shows a relatable hacker sneaking into the Riot database to "delete" six players, deserves a special mention for its entertaining nature, with many calling it the organization's best roster reveal so far. Additionally, they also revamped their official website to reflect the roster reveal in a quirky command prompt style.

Riot Games has given many uncharted teams clearance for its VCT partnership program. Although they are a significant name in the European League of Legends scene, the Spanish organization hasn't been able to make enough noise in Valorant esports yet. However, Riot's selection process has given the Spanish organization a chance to defy their limits in VCT 2023.

What does the Giants Gaming Valorant roster look like ahead of VCT 2023?

As per the announcement, Giants' Valorant roster for VCT 2023 features the following athletes:

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas Emir "rhyme" Muminovic Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin

VCT 2023's roster construction rules mandate a minimum roster size of six players. Giants Gaming has not yet announced the sixth player on its Valorant roster, but has revealed the role of every athlete on the current lineup at the very least.

Former G2 Esports player nukkye will utilize his past VCT experience in a flex role.

Hoody, who is also a former G2 Esports member, will assume the role of a Sentinel for the team.

Former Ninjas in Pyjamas and Gen.G athlete Rhyme will serve as the in-game leader and potentially play the role of a Controller.

Former NAVI member Cloud will act as the main Initiator for his team.

Lastly, the team's original member Fit1nho will be the main Duelist.

The aforementioned roster will be guided by head coach Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov, who was formerly the coach for G2 Esports. Interestingly, pipsoN was a coach for Giants Gaming before joining G2 Esports in late 2021.

From the looks of it, the Spanish organization has managed to build a rather good Valorant team for VCT 2023, which is expected to set new historical standards in esports. As of now, most partnered teams from across the world have announced their acquisitions and full rosters, while some are yet to reveal their plans.

Following the Kickoff Tournament in February, partnered teams will participate in territory-wise international league splits, a Masters event, regional Last Chance Qualifiers, and finally, the Valorant Champions.

