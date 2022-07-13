How to claim the limited edition Alpha Threat player card in Valorant?

Valorant is giving away a fantastic freebie. It is an Omega Earth-based player card that anyone can claim for a limited time.

Riot Games introduced Omega Earth to extend their lore and has shown comic tributes to agents. The Alpha Earth agents are seen as a threat to the Omega Earth population. The free player card highlights agents from Alpha Earth as a threat.

Procedure to redeem Valorant's The Alpha Threat player card

While Riot Games has a variety of premium in-game items that can be bought at a certain price. However, the developers also give out complimentary items from time to time to reward the players.

In July, after the passing of Pride month, Riot Games is giving away a unique player card based on the current lore. The player card is called The Alpha Threat and can be claimed easily.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The Alpha Threat is real. Login and claim the free comic cover player card, courtesy of Omega Earth. The Alpha Threat is real. Login and claim the free comic cover player card, courtesy of Omega Earth. https://t.co/7kvw358nby

All players have to do is start Valorant from the Riot Client and wait for it to load. Once the game loads up, players will be given a prompt about the player card, which confirms that the player card has been claimed.

Also, players should remember that this card is available for a limited time, so if the card doesn't show up at the start of the game, it has to be assumed that the offer has expired.

Users will also be given the option to equip the card, which upon clicking, will apply instantly. However, if players have missed out on the option, they can follow the steps below:

Step 1: While staying on Valorant's home screen, click on the "Collection" option, which will open a new sub-menu.

While staying on Valorant's home screen, click on the "Collection" option, which will open a new sub-menu. Step 2: After opening the Collection menu, look for the Player Card option on the left-hand side and click on it. This will display all the player cards that are available in the game. To make things simpler, the player can click on the "Show Owned Only" option to filter out the cards available to the players.

After opening the Collection menu, look for the Player Card option on the left-hand side and click on it. This will display all the player cards that are available in the game. To make things simpler, the player can click on the "Show Owned Only" option to filter out the cards available to the players. Step 3: Look for the "Alpha Threat" player card and scroll in this menu. Once players find it, click the Equip Card button to finalize the selection.

This way, players can equip the card that they missed out on before and show it off to everyone. Players are recommended to take advantage of every freebie to advance in game.

