"I would like to compete internationally" - Tuna on his growth in Valorant after winning Red Bull Campus Clutch 2021 and more

When it comes to Valorant, tournaments like Red Bull Campus Clutch have opened up many doors for budding esports athletes around the world. Not only does it encourage young talent to form a team and engage themselves in Valorant professionally, it also gives them a platform to showcase their talents on a global level.

Ayman "Tuna" Mosaad is one such professional who participated in the Red Bull Campus Clutch last year. Along with his teammates, the young Egyptian player bagged the finals and was crowned the winner of the Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament in 2021.

Sportskeeda Esports recently interviewed Tuna, where he spoke about what the tournament meant to him and also shed some light on how he came across his unique gaming name.

Tuna on his name and career goals with respect to Valorant

Q. Tell us a bit about yourself and your interests outside of esports. Tuna is an interesting name! What inspired you to keep such a name?

Tuna: Well, my real name is Ayman, I'm studying architecture engineering, and I really love architecture, and just watching how everything is designed.

About my name, my brother's favorite hobby is fishing, I like it too. One day, I just opened his room door and asked him, "I need a nickname." He replied, "Tuna," I said "Okay," and just left. I can't say no to him as he's my biggest supporter and manager.

Q. How did Anubis Gaming form initially? Tell us the story behind your team’s formation, initial practice sessions, and the decision to register for Red Bull Campus Clutch 2021.

Tuna: We just found each other in the competitive scene back during the beta, and decided to just play tours together whenever any tournament was available for us to participate in. We've stayed together since then as the name "Orgless" since we just started participating. We never thought of Redbull Campus Clutch being that big and had no idea it was that huge until we were up on the stage. We just played it like any other tournament and we were surprised by it.

Q. Describe your in-game role in Valorant. If you were to play just one character from the Valorant roster for the rest of your life, who would it be?

Tuna: Well, my in-game role has always been Controller. I think I'm good at reading the enemy and my lurking skills are kinda great. And it's not just that, I think I'm good at everything. Lately, I've been maining Duelist, even playing it in my current team.

If I could only pick one agent, then it would have to be Raze. She's super fun and you just can't get bored/tired of her. Raze is amazing! We can't wait to be in Brazil, the Agent's origins, to compete for the second Redbull Campus Clutch, if we're lucky enough in our hometown finals.

Q. Are you still a student? What was it like to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime, international event like Red Bull Campus Clutch as part of a student group?

Tuna: I'm still a student. It actually felt more than amazing, not just participating, but winning the whole thing. We were blessed from the treatment we got there and how nice the people were. I can't forget that and would like to experience it again and again and again.

Q. Describe your journey in Red Bull Campus Clutch 2021. How was the experience in local qualifiers versus the international Valorant LAN event? What was it like to adjust to the zero ping experience?

Tuna: During the local qualifiers, we had to play against two other teams from outside Egypt in order to qualify. One of them was the UAE team and the experience was kinda hard because we played one game on their server and one game on ours, so one was 120 ping+ and the other, 150 ping.

We just went there and started playing. I only played one game on 0 ping before and I remember running it down on people with Brimstone and ended with 32 kills. When I finished the game, I told the boys "Okay, guys, I'm ready. When do we play?" To be honest, it felt amazing to have 0 ping.

Q. How did the Red Bull Campus Clutch trophy influence your esports career? Tell us a bit about your present situation and your future plans with respect to Valorant.

Tuna: Actually, it influenced my career more locally than internationally, and people loved us even more than before and supported us. I'm currently playing for Bravado Gaming as a Duelist and second IGL. Although my future plans are hard to achieve, nothing is difficult as long as you're working as hard as you can to achieve it.

I would like to compete internationally, not just in a student tournament, but at the tier 1 level. It has always been a dream, but it's coming closer with time.

Q. Valorant esports has now embraced the franchising concept. What are your thoughts on the program? Has it influenced your plans? How would you motivate an individual looking to enter the Valorant esports spectrum at the moment?

Tuna: I really like the idea on a long-term basis, not a short one. In MENA, it's actually kinda easy. You just have to step up and gather teammates who are also good and work hard. You can also join tournaments that everyone joins and keep grinding. Additionally, you should offer yourself to organizations as a tryout, don't wait for them to find you!

Q. Any plans to team up with Shalaby, Chrollo, Frost, and Zizox for future tournaments? Fans would love to see the old Anubis aggression in Valorant again!

Tuna: Not going to lie, but we never wanted to leave each other. Unfortunately, it happened so, yeah, we dominated the scene in MENA and were the champions for a long time. It happened anyways, but I think we'll enjoy playing with each other again. I think we'd love to! It might happen sometime, you never know, but probably under another organisation.

Q. Who is your inspiration? Any esports athlete(s) you look up to?

Tuna: I love ScreaM. He's been my favorite for a long time, even when I used to be a pro in another game. I loved watching him play a game that I didn't even play. I would love to be as smooth, calm, and precise as he is in-game one day.

Q. Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022 is expected to be bigger and better, with several students looking to secure their spot in the Valorant Hall of Fame. Any tips for them?

Tuna: Well, I'd just like to tell you guys that it's okay to be the underdogs. Trust me, everyone will underestimate you and you'll end up winning because of their throws!

