"I personally enjoy the tradeoffs": Riot Games responds to community requests about Agent reworks in Valorant

Riot Games is continuously tweaking and fine-tuning its Agent roster in order to deliver the best gameplay experience for all Valorant enthusiasts out there. However, the community does believe that the current Agent pool does require some more rework.

A few days ago, Ryan Cousart, a Game Designer at Riot Games, answered a few questions about potential Agent changes in the Valorant roster.

Riot opens up about Agent rework in Valorant

The Valorant community has been requesting that the developers incorporate a mechanism that would allow Phoenix to cancel his ultimate ability. While Ryan Cousart mentioned that a change to Phoenix was on the cards, he didn't go into detail about it.

When it came to the mechanism mentioned above, Ryan said that the ability in its current state makes it more interesting and fun. Moreover, having a teammate watch Phoenix's flank while he's using his ultimate brings more synergy to the game.

The community also talked about Yoru's ultimate ability feeling more like an Initiator's. To this, Ryan said that the changes to Yoru or any Agent for that matter involved changing the numbers behind the ability and the artwork as well. While he did ask the community to be patient, he further mentioned that Yoru would not be receiving the feature that would make him invulnerable the moment he triggered his ultimate.

Interestingly enough, there is a change for Yoru's ultimate on the table. Currently, Skye's seekers follow Yoru even while he's using his ultimate. Ryan said that this change is on the list, but there is no fixed ETA on it.

Responding to a topic about a possible change to Neon's ult, Ryan stated that they'd tested chain damage for Neon's ultimate ability. He also mentioned that having chain damage on Neon's ultimate ability in Valorant would make her very similar to Raze. For the uninitiated, Raze's ultimate ability is a rocket launcher that has the capacity to kill multiple enemies in one shot. That said, he did acknowledge that the idea was actually good, and it was likely that the Valorant developers could take the idea into consideration once again.

Neon's ability Fast Lane would earlier damage enemies who crossed through the walls. As of now, players cannot be damaged by Fast Lane.

Answering a question on whether the developers planned on bringing back this wall damage, Ryan mentioned that they would make some changes to the ability sometime in the future, but they wanted to add something better than just wall damage.

In his interactions on Twitter, Ryan Cousart also claimed that Cypher would be receiving a buff and that it's high on the list, but he did not mention an estimated date for these changes to be implemented.

Finally, Ryan Cousart also addressed the issue of utilities like flashbangs bouncing off walls and other surfaces at weird angles. He mentioned that it's tough because they don't have any fixed volumes for projectiles. Given the number of surfaces that every map in Valorant has, issuing a fix for this will take a lot of time.

From this entire discourse over the past few days, it's easy to assume that Cypher will be receiving a buff sometime soon. However, the same cannot be said for the other Agents on the Valorant roster. The community will have to wait to see what changes Riot Games has to offer in the coming days.

