Indian teams dominated on the first day of the Valorant Conquerors Championship

The inaugural day of the Valorant Conquerors Championship saw complete domination from all the Indian teams. Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Enigma Gaming all secured flawless victories in their matchups against Exceeli Esports, Damaru Gaming, and Salt Esports respectively.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Team Exploit defeated the Sri Lanka & Maldive's champions Clash Landing On You (CLOY) in the other tie.

Valorant Conquerors Championship Day-1 results

The Valorant Conquerors Championship finally began today as the eight qualified teams from the seven regional qualifiers, and a wildcard qualifier faced each other to kick off their campaign. Here are the results of all the matches played on day-1.

Match 1: Velocity Gaming vs Exceeli Esports

Velocity Gaming faced Exceeli Esports in the first match of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. Velocity Gaming secured a flawless victory against their opposition.

They beat Exceeli Esports with a 13-3 scoreline on Breeze, followed by a 13-8 victory on Bind. Velocity Gaming's Anuj "Amaterasu" and Mohit "MW1" Wakle were the top performers for their team today.

Velocity Gaming beat Exceeli Esports (Image via Instagram)

Match 2: Team Exploit vs Clash Landing On You (CLOY)

Team Exploit won the second match of the day against CLOY. The former secured a flawless victory against their opposition. Team Exploit won the first map (Ascent) with a 13-5 scoreline.

They continued their momentum on the second map (Breeze) and secured another victory with a 13-4 scoreline. Team Exploit's HSB was the MVP for his team today.

Match 3: Global Esports vs Damaru Gaming

Global Esports beat the champions of Nepal & Bhutan, Damaru Gaming with a 2-0 scoreline in the best-of-three series. Global Esports won the first map on Bind with a 13-5 scoreline and clinched the second map on Split by a 13-6 scoreline.

Global Esports' Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar was the best player for his side.

Global Esports beat Damaru Gaming (Image via Instagram)

Match 4: Salt Esports vs Enigma Gaming

Salt Esports went up against Enigma Gaming in the final match of the day. Enigma Gaming completely demolished their Pakistani opposition to start their Valorant Conquerors Championship journey in dominating fashion.

Enigma Gaming won the first map on Bind with a 13-3 scoreline. They continued their domination on the second map on Icebox and clinched the match with a 13-1 scoreline.

Enigma Gaming beat Salt Esports(Image via Instagram)

It was a great start for all the Indian teams in the Valorant Conquerors Championship. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the latter stages of the competition.

