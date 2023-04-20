"It's been confusing for us as well" - GarnetS on Talon not being able to secure a single win in VCT 2023: Pacific League so far 

On Week 4, Day 3 of VCT 2023: Pacific League, two teams — Global Esports from India and Talon from Thailand — faced off in what turned out to be an intense and thrilling matchup. It was a crucial game for both squads, as they were yet to get a single win in the tournament. However, Global Esports emerged victorious with a score of 2-0.

After the match was over, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda esports got the opportunity to have a conversation with "GarnetS" Apiraksukumal, a professional Valorant athlete from Thailand who currently plays for Talon Esports. During the conversation, the individual shared intriguing insights concerning his team, their upcoming opponents, his warmup routine, and more.

GarnetS talks about Talon, their upcoming opponents in VCT 2023: Pacific League, and more

Q. How do you think you and your team performed today?

GarnetS: A little bit better than the past few weeks.

Q. Last week, I conducted an interview with foxz, who informed me that the team's utility usage, teamwork, and aim were poor. Did you address these areas in preparation for this week's match?

GarnetS: We improved, but it wasn't shown on stage.

Q. What were your initial expectations for this matchup? Did Global Esports deviate from your expectations in any way?

GarnetS: No, they did not exceed our expectations, but we exceeded our own expectations [laughs].

Q. You guys are yet to win a match in this tournament. What would you say are some of the possible reasons behind this?

GarnetS: We are trying to figure out what is causing all these problems. Like, why are we not able to secure a single win? It's been confusing for us as well.

Q. Can you tell us why you didn’t play in the match against DRX last week?

GarnetS: There were changes that were made in the team. We were trying to figure out what to do, and because of the previous performance I had against T1, that's why there were changes.

Q. Talon's Agent composition has been quite unpredictable in the past, with the team being the first to use Gekko in the tournament and also utilizing three Duelists against DRX.

In your opinion, do you believe that straying from traditional playstyles could have an impact on your team's overall performance?

GarnetS: I don't think it is because of the unconventional compositions we have, but it's because of other aspects in the game where we are not up to par compared to other teams.

Q. Which team do you think is the most underrated in VCT 2023: Pacific League and why?

GarnetS: I want to say RRQ (Rex Regum Qeon). It is because they seem to have much more teamwork, and they look pretty solid. Their performances have been much better.

Q. As someone who primarily plays Duelist, your aim has to be sharp consistently. What does your typical warmup routine look like?

GarnetS: Just AimLabs and in the range. That's all I do.

Q. What do you like to do when you are not playing Valorant?

GarnetS: Sleep at home. [Laughs]

Q. Your next opponents are ZETA DIVISION. What do you think about the team?

GarnetS: I think ZETA DIVISION is a solid team, and we'll try our best to get our first win.

Talon will next face ZETA DIVISION in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The highly anticipated match will take place on April 24, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

