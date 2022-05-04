"It's pretty exciting to see players face-to-face": SkRossi at AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship

Around two years after the arrival of Valorant, Indian gaming enthusiasts witnessed their first ever LAN tournament for the game at the AMD Skyesports Souvenir Championship.

Held in Mumbai over the course of four days, the tournament featured four of the top teams from South Asia - Global Esports, Velocity Gaming, Enigma Gaming and Team Snakes.

After an engaging series of Group Stage matchups, Global Esports and Enigma Gaming progressed to the Grand Finals, wherein the former emerged with a 3-0 victory. As a result, Global Esports were crowned as champions of the first ever Valorant LAN tournament held in India.

SkRossi comments on AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship Mumbai

After the AMD Skyesports Souvenir LAN Championship Grand Finals, Sportskeeda Esports had the exclusive opportunity to interact with Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar of Global Esports.

Being one of the most reputed individuals in Indian esports and as the MvP of the tournament, SkRossi shared some of his thoughts on his current performance as well as the team's future endeavors.

Q: How would you describe your experience playing in your first ever LAN tournament for Valorant?

SkRossi: Being the first LAN event in two and a half years, it's pretty exciting to see players face-to-face when we play, to see the audience cheering for us face-to-face, on a different stage, with different computers and different tables.

It was boring at home to play in the same place, again and again. It was not that fun. But now we are all in the same place and it feels exciting.

Q: You have been renowned as a Jett-main ever since you started playing Valorant. Do you think the nerf for Jett in the recent patch affected your performance in any way?

SkRossi: It actually boosted my performance because in the past two years I have only been playing Jett. Almost every player in the country and outside as well knows how I play Jett. So it was very easy for them to counter and it was very hard for me to keep on bringing up new things every game or every tournament.

Since Jett was nerfed, I can play with other Agents. It's quite surprising for my opponents and it gives me more confidence to do new stuff.

Q: The AMD Skyesports Souvenir LAN Championship was the first LAN tournament for Valorant in India. How do you think the tournament helped in developing the esports scene in India?

SkRossi: This LAN event has helped a lot of young aspiring players to dream and play on the big stage. They would also want people to cheer for them. They will have a goal in them to become the best players and play on such a stage.

Q: What are your expectations for the upcoming Skyesports Champions Series tournament?

SkRossi: We expect ourselves to play good Valorant, develop as a team, be strong and give a tough fight in the tournament.

