JBL Quantum Cup: Valorant North America Grand Finale - Sentinels vs FaZe Clan

The JBL Quantum Cup - Valorant North America finals concluded today, with Sentinels being crowned the champions.

FaZe Clan and Sentinels showed immense grit getting past the Group Stage and the Playoffs. However, only one team prevailed during the finals, and it had to be Sentinels.

The best-of-three JBL Quantum Cup - Valorant North America finale was extremely competitive and displayed some of the region's best talents. Although the tournament crowned only one winner, both teams showed impressive tactical gameplay.

Sentinels and FaZe Clan had met twice before this grand clash, and each came out on top over the other.

JBL Quantum Cup: Valorant North America Grand Finale - Prize pool and team rosters

The prize pool for the JBL Quantum Cup - Valorant North America Finals was $50,000. The first-place winners would get $25,000, while the runners-up would receive $15,000.

The team rosters for both teams are as follows:

Advertisement

Sentinels:

Shahzeeb “ShahZaM” Khan

Hunter “SicK” Mims

Jay “sinatraa” Won

Jared “zombs” Gitlin

Michael “dapr” Gulino

FaZe Clan:

Corey “corey” Nigra

Zachary “ZachaREEE” Lombardo

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Andrej “babybay” Francisty

Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty

First Map: Heaven

Haven is one of the most competitive maps in the game, and Sentinels performed wonderfully on it during the Playoffs.

Sentinels started off as defenders and took an early lead in the first half. Towards the end of the first half, FaZe Clan started to show some amazing gameplay and coordination. However, the half ended with a score of 7-5 in favor of the Sentinels.

FaZe Clan continued their winning streak into the second half, making the scoreline 7-7. Sentinels and FaZe Clan both played really well, making the second half scoreline 5-7 in favor of FaZe Clan. The resultant score from both halves was 12-12, leading into Overtime.

Sentinels grabbed their well-fought victory in the Overtime by taking a lead of 3-2 and 3-2 in both attacking and defending rounds.

Sentinels earned their hard-fought victory in the first map by a final score of 18-16 in their favor.

Second Map: Split

The second map was Split, which is known to be a Defender's map in Valorant. This was the first time Sentinels and FaZe Clan faced each other in Split.

Even though Faze CLan got a couple of early wins as defenders, Sentinels soon made a comeback. Sentinels fought their way to a 9-3 victory in the first half in their favor.

The second half was quite a thrill, with FaZe Clan pushing hard. Even though the second half score was 4-6 in favor of FaZe Clan, Sentinels took a victory on the second map.

Sentinels made a great performance in the first half, which lead to secure the second map by a final score of 13-9, resulting in a victory.

Sentinels, therefore, became the champions of JBL Quantum Cup North America. The final scoreline stood at 2-0 on the best-of-three JBL Quantum Cup - Valorant North America Grand Finale.