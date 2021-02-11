Nerd Street Gamers steps in to support Valorant's casting talents after organizer fails

Nerd Street Gamers recently stepped in to pay the Valorant casters and talents involved in the broadcast of the Pulse Arena Invitational, after Pulse Esports Arena failed to do the same.

I would love to give the biggest shoutout to @nerdstgamers.



They are asking me to invoice them for the money that @pulse_arena owes me to make sure i dont eat ramen noodles for the duration of my casting grind. My biggest and humblest thanks <3. — Vansilli (@Vansilli) February 7, 2021

Valorant caster Alex "Vansilli" Nguyen recently revealed on Twitter that Nerd Street Gamers had reached out to all the talents involved with the broadcast. Vansilli also confirmed that Nerd Street Gamers was doing the same for everyone else as well. It was further confirmed by Heather "sapphiRe" Garozzo that all observers were also offered the same treatment.

Incredible of them truly, words don't really seem to do it justice. — dusT (@followdusT) February 7, 2021

Also offered for the observers.



I'm very grateful - thank you kindly @nerdstgamers — Heather 'sapphiRe' Garozzo (@sapphiReGG) February 7, 2021

Needless to say, this gesture from Nerd Street Gamers has managed to win the hearts of everyone in the community. Understandably so as well, becasue when top-tier talents don't get paid for their efforts, it affects the entire community. Additionally, it also disheartens and demotivates upcoming Valorant talents from pursuing it as a viable career choice.

However, Nerd Street Gamers stepping in to quickly salvage the situation is a clear example of what keeps the esports community going.

Valorant community reacts to Nerd Street Gamers efforts towards a better future

The initiative taken by Nerd Street Gamers to step in and help out the deprived talents has not only uplifted the spirits of the individuals involved, but also caused a huge uproar in the community. Pulse Esports Arena were delegated to organize the entire Valorant tournament, which included a budget for broadcast talent.

However, Pulse Esports Arena failed to make the due payments on time. Despite the event being conducted in July, Pulse Esports Arena has failed to deliver the promised payments to all the freelancing talent even now. Fortunately for everyone involved, Nerd Street Gamers realized how grave the situation was turning out to be and quickly intervened to ensure that everyone received their due amounts.

NSG is the real deal, so blessed to have them in the scene. they really do care about the community from top to bottom. we here in NA are in good hands



nothing but praise for the good folk at NSG 👏🏻 — C9 meL (@mel_anji) February 7, 2021

wow, that's insane. big ups to them, they're really one of the best TOs out there. — maya (@mayuhri_) February 7, 2021

<3 NSG

<\\\\\3 pulse — DJ (@priusOBS) February 7, 2021

man i was ready to go to bed as 2 caramel macchiatos finally starting wearing down, but im amped up again! — Vansilli (@Vansilli) February 7, 2021

Despite the fact that the situation has been controlled by the organization that is conducting the Valorant Champions Tour's North American Challengers event, the Valorant esports scene has continuously faced backlash due to casting production.

I've been finding this, as a manager of a new team in EU and someone looking to get into casting it just seems like there's zero streams going on bar the major tournaments.



Overwatch on the other hand has streams for every little plat tournament? It makes no sense — Elias KOlfinn (@EKO_ow) February 7, 2021

Given how horrible this situation is even with Nerd Street Gamers' help, Riot Games should step in and create a broadcast production team which can match the production quality of their other esports title, League of Legends.