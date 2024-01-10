The latest Valorant update introducing Episode 8 has introduced a VP purchase issue, where players are facing problems while buying Valorant Points (VP) from this game's store. This hero-based shooter is no stranger to technical issues. For instance, in March 2023, many Indian and South Asian gamers faced a similar problem where they could not use UPI to purchase game-related content.

However, Riot Games eventually fixed it. That said, this VP purchase issue is quite recent and remains to be dealt with.

Valorant Episode 8: Defiance faces VP purchase problem

Valorant VP Purchase failed issue in Episode 8 (Image via Riot/Sportskeeda)

Valorant Episode 8: Defiance, Act 1 was launched on January 9, 2024. This new update brought various changes to the game, including a new weapon called the Outlaw. While gamers are excited to try out a new meta in this beloved shooter, they are unable to purchase its in-game currency and thus can't buy cosmetic items.

If you launch the Riot client and navigate to the Valorant tab right now, you can read a message suggesting that the developers are aware of VP purchases failing and are working to fix this problem. However, the note does not elaborate on how long it might take to get rid of the issue.

The official social media handle for Valorant is yet to comment on this, but most fans are expecting a solution.

During the UPI-fail issue back in March 2023, it almost took a month for Riot to fix the issue before South Asian and Indian gamers could directly purchase VP from the game's store. Going by past precedent, you can expect quick action from the developers.

Episode 8 Act 1 brought many cosmetic items to this game's store, including a Battlepass that introduces fresh skinlines as well as a new Kuronami bundle. However, if you want to get your hands on the latest cosmetics, you may have to wait before the recent issue is fixed.

For more news on Valorant like this, follow Sportskeeda.