NODWIN Gaming reveals the new logo of Valorant Conquerors Championship 

NODWIN Gaming has finally revealed a new logo for the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship.

The organizers have revealed their new logo through their Twitter handle this evening. This is the first response from the organizers about the Valorant Conquerors Championship ever since its announcement on May 29th, 2021.

Valorant Conquerors Championship arriving on June 15:

Players are eagerly waiting for the Valorant Conquerors Championship, which will arrive on June 15th. On May 29th, Riot announced that they will bring Valorant Conquerors Championship in partnership with NODWIN Gaming which will be the qualifying tournament for the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, which is already a part of the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour. It is the only way for the South Asian teams to secure a spot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 later this year.

There will be 6 different qualifiers before the main event of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. They are:

1. India

2. Pakistan & Afghanistan

3. Sri Lanka & Maldives

4. Bangladesh

5. Nepal & Bhutan

6. Wildcard

All registered teams will participate in their own regional qualifiers and the champions will proceed into the main event of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. The winners of the Valorant Conquerors Championship will participate in the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, which is a part of the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour.

Players can head to this website for further details of the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

However, NODWIN Gaming today revealed the logo of the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship through their Twitter handle. The Tweet reads:

It's time to Showcase your Skills, Become the Conquerors of South Asia, and a chance to represent your nation at VCT 2021. NODWIN Gaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship Arriving 15.6.2021. Stay Tuned for more!

However, players need to wait a few more days to know the formats and other details about the tournament.

All the teams have already started grinding and planning for the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship to secure their place in the Valorant Champions Tour later this year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the matchups between the top South Asian teams.

