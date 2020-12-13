Overview of Day 1 and 2 from the GG1 Weekend Wars Valorant tournament

GoodGame1's GG1 Weekend Wars Valorant tournament started on 11 December with the final round of matches to be played on 13th December.

The first two days from the GG1 Weekend Wars Valorant tournament saw a flurry of exciting and close matches, as eight teams went head to head against each other.

With a total of 7 matches played and one walkover, the final day of the Valorant tournament is shaping up to be an absolute delight for the fans. Day 1 saw a total of three matches being played as some of the tournament favorites, including Team Snax and Team Hydraflick, were seen in action.

Here's how the action unfolded over the first two days of the GG1 Weekend Wars Valorant championship.

Valorant GG1 Weekend Wars tournament

Day 1

The first day of the GG1 Weekend Wars kicked off with a match of Valorant between Team Snax and Team Ankkita on Haven. Team Ankkita had a pretty balanced draft coming into the game with a Cypher, Reyna, Omen, Jett, and Sage lineup.

However, Team Snax had plans of their own with a Jett, Omen, Reyna, Raze, and Cypher draft. The final scoreline from the tournament opener was 13-8 in favour of Team Snax.

The second match from day one saw Team Mili take on Team Ronak in a match of Valorant on Ascent. Team Mili's draft of Reyna, Killjoy, Omen, Jett, and Sage seemed too hot for Team Ronak to handle. Team Ronak's draft of Omen, Reyna, Killjoy, Sova, and Jett put up a hard fight, before Team Mili closed out the game with a final scoreline of 13-6.

The third match of the day between Team PSY and Team Sikhwarrior resulted in a walkover in favor of Team Sikhwarrior, as Team PSY withdrew from the tournament.

For the final match of the day, the action continued between Team Mavi and Team Hydraflick on Valorant's Bind map. In spite of putting up a stellar performance with their draft of Sage, Jett, Killjoy, Raze, and Omen, Team Mavi couldn't manage to close the match out.

Team Hydraflick secured the match after drafting a lineup of Omen, Raze, Jett, Cypher and Sova, with the final scoreline reading 13-10.

Day 2

The action resumed on Day 2 with a match between Team Snax and Team Hydraflick on Ascent. Team Snax drafted a lineup comprising of Omen, Cypher, Raze, Sova, and Reyna, which proved to be too much for Team Hydraflick's lineup of Sova, Omen, Jett, Cypher and Raze. Team Snax secured their second win of the tournament with a final scoreline of 13-8.

In the second match of the day, Team Mili went head to head with Team Sikhwarrior who were playing for the first time in the tournament. Team Mili with their draft of Reyna, Killjoy, Sage, Jett, and Omen went toe-to-toe with Team Sikhwarrior's draft of Omen, Cypher, Reyna, Sage, and Raze.

However, eventually, it was Team Sikhwarrior who secured a victory on Valorant's Haven map with the final scoreline reading 13-10.

The third match of the day featured Team Mavi against Team Ankkita as both the teams went head-to-head on Valorant's Haven map. Team Mavi drafted a lineup of Phoenix, Jett, Killjoy, Omen, and Raze while Team Ankkita drafted Phoenix, Killjoy, Omen, Jett, and Sage.

However, Team Mavi proved to be a handful for Team Ankkita as the former closed out the game with a final scoreline of 13-8.

The fourth and final match of day 2 was between Team Mili and Team Ankkita on Haven. Team Mili drafted a lineup of Killjoy, Sage, Jett, Omen, and Phoenix in comparison to Team Ankkita's draft of Jett, Reyna, Killjoy, Sage, and Omen.

However, the stream of the tournament was cut short during the fourth round of the match when Team Mili was leading with a score of 2-1 against Team Ankkita.

Day 3's action is supposed to resume tomorrow on GoodGame1's YouTube channel, as everyone still waits for confirmation regarding the fourth match from day two.