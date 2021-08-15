Oxygen Esports and FunPlus Phoenix were knocked out of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs

Oxygen Esports and FunPlux Phoenix's dream of winning the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs came to an end on the third day of the tournament after back-to-back losses.

Oxygen Esports was defeated by Team Liquid while FunPlux Phoenix was knocked out after losing to Forze.

Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs Day 3 results

Fans witnessed a total of four matches on the third day of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs.

Upper Quarterfinal

Supermassive Blaze vs FunPlus Phoenix:

Supermassive Blaze secured a flawless victory against FunPlus Phoenix to start its Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs campaign. The former won the first map on Ascent in dominating fashion with a 13-6 scoreline.

Supermassive Blaze continued this momentum in the second map on Split and secured victory with a 13-10 scoreline.

#VCT EMEA Play-off ikinci turunda @FPX_Esports ekibini 2-0 mağlup ederek üst tura yükseliyoruz!



TEBRİKLER TAKIM!!!🔥🔥



Destekleriniz için çok teşekkür ederiz! 💙 pic.twitter.com/q1998CnWnN — SuperMassive Blaze (@supmassblaze) August 14, 2021

G2 Esports vs Oxygen Esports:

G2 Esports also secured a flawless victory against Oxygen Esports and sent the latter into the Lower Bracket. G2 Esports completely dominated the first bout on Icebox and clinched victory with a 13-2 scoreline.

Oxygen Esports put up a great fight in the second match on Breeze. However, G2 Esports grabbed the win with a 14-12 scoreline and qualified for the Upper Semifinal.

Lower Round 1

Oxygen Esports vs Team Liquid:

After losing to G2 Esports, Oxygen Esports dropped down to the lower bracket and faced Team Liquid in the Lower Round 1 tie. Team Liquid delivered a dominant display as it achieved emphatic victories on both Haven (13-1) and Breeze (13-3).

FunPlus Phoenix vs Forze:

Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter in the final match of the day. FunPlus Phoenix took the lead in the tie, winning its first bout on Icebox.

Refusing to surrender, Forze secured a hard fought victory on the second map with a 24-22 scoreline and equalized the tie. The comeback was completed after Forze won the final match on Split with a 13-8 scoreline to clinch the series.

We are out from #VCT after a loss versus @forzegg. Our team fought hard, but Forze was just better than us this time.



GG WP everyone, and thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/om0o2MQXZU — FPX (@FPX_Esports) August 14, 2021

With this win, Team Liquid and Forze both kept their dreams alive in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Playoffs, whereas Oxygen Esports and FunPlus Phoenix were knocked out of the competition.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul