Oxygen Esports and FunPlus Phoenix were knocked out of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs

Oxygen Esports and FunPlux Phoenix's dream of winning the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs came to an end on the third day of the tournament after back-to-back losses.
Oxygen Esports was defeated by Team Liquid while FunPlux Phoenix was knocked out after losing to Forze.
Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs Day 3 results
Fans witnessed a total of four matches on the third day of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs.
Upper Quarterfinal
Supermassive Blaze vs FunPlus Phoenix:
Supermassive Blaze secured a flawless victory against FunPlus Phoenix to start its Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs campaign. The former won the first map on Ascent in dominating fashion with a 13-6 scoreline.
Supermassive Blaze continued this momentum in the second map on Split and secured victory with a 13-10 scoreline.
G2 Esports vs Oxygen Esports:
G2 Esports also secured a flawless victory against Oxygen Esports and sent the latter into the Lower Bracket. G2 Esports completely dominated the first bout on Icebox and clinched victory with a 13-2 scoreline.
Oxygen Esports put up a great fight in the second match on Breeze. However, G2 Esports grabbed the win with a 14-12 scoreline and qualified for the Upper Semifinal.
Lower Round 1
Oxygen Esports vs Team Liquid:
After losing to G2 Esports, Oxygen Esports dropped down to the lower bracket and faced Team Liquid in the Lower Round 1 tie. Team Liquid delivered a dominant display as it achieved emphatic victories on both Haven (13-1) and Breeze (13-3).
FunPlus Phoenix vs Forze:
Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter in the final match of the day. FunPlus Phoenix took the lead in the tie, winning its first bout on Icebox.
Refusing to surrender, Forze secured a hard fought victory on the second map with a 24-22 scoreline and equalized the tie. The comeback was completed after Forze won the final match on Split with a 13-8 scoreline to clinch the series.
With this win, Team Liquid and Forze both kept their dreams alive in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Playoffs, whereas Oxygen Esports and FunPlus Phoenix were knocked out of the competition.