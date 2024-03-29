Paper Rex announces return of Jinggg, contract details and new Valorant roster explored

Southeast Asian giants Paper Rex have announced the sensational return of their prodigal son, Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie, in a move that's sure to send shockwaves through the Valorant competitive scene. This hotly anticipated homecoming marks a new chapter for PRX, and fans are eager to understand the specifics. Buckle up, Valorant fans, because the team is back with a vengeance, and the duelist main is at the heart of it all.

We'll be dissecting the new contract's details, analyzing how his return will impact the team's overall roster, and exploring what this means for Paper Rex's dominance in upcoming tournaments.

Jinggg returns to Paper Rex's Valorant roster

This news, coming after Jinggg's mandatory military enlistment in Singapore, has sent shockwaves through the Valorant competitive scene. His return is a massive boost to the team's morale and overall firepower. Harley “dsn” Örvall, Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) at PRX, has said:

“We were always prepared for the time that Jing Jie would have to register for his military service. Plans to keep our VALORANT roster’s competitive edge began as early as the start of 2023. However, we consider ourselves extremely fortunate that recent developments allow Jing Jie to continue competing on our team.”

He went on to talk about how they're trying to get Jinggg back in as soon as possible:

“Naturally, we’re ecstatic and are working to ensure Jing Jie’s documents and paperwork are in order to get him back in the game as soon as possible.”

Jinggg's contract details at Paper Rex

Jing Wie Jang as seen while competing for PRX (Image via Liquipedia)

Paper Rex have secured Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie's talents for the foreseeable future with a contract extension until the end of 2026. Following his return to Singapore for National Service after the 2023 VCT season, he underwent mandatory medical examinations.

These examinations revealed a lifelong medical condition that he manages with ongoing treatment. Due to his me­dical condition, he has been dee­med unfit for military service. The­ details of the medical situation are private­, and PRX, along with his family, have asked that fans respe­ct his privacy.

The good news for Paper Rex is that the medical condition doesn't hinder his ability to compete at the highest level of esports. Jingg has remained a loyal member of the team throughout this process, holding a reserve player position. PRX, recognizing his dedication and talent, have extended his contract until the end of 2026.

Changes to Paper Rex's Valorant roster with Jinggg's return

Paper Rex roster at the VCT Pacific 2023 (Image via Paper Rex)

To accommodate Jinggg's return, Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha has been shifted to the reserve player role. Monyet played a pivotal role in Paper Rex's impressive Top 3 finish at the 2024 VCT Masters Madrid tournament, and his contributions to the team are undeniable. The current Paper Rex roster is as follows:

Jing Jie Wang will be able to play in the VCT Pacific, Split 1, as mentioned in the official tweet. Keep following Sportskeeda as we inch closer to the series and more information surfaces.