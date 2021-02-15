Possible new game modes in Valorant Episode 2 Act 2

The last game mode Riot Games added in Valorant is the Deathmatch back in Episode 1 Act 2, with the next act of Episode 2 coming up, fans are hoping for a new game mode.

Currently, Valorant has four game modes: Competitive, Unrated, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch along with a Practice Range. Deathmatch was added to Episode 2 Act 1, while the rest of the modes have been available since launch.

With the upcoming Episode 2 Act 2, fans are hoping for a new game mode. Riot Games has already teased the notion of a Team Deathmatch mode with the limited time Snowball Fight event. Other than a TDM mode, fans are hoping for more game modes such as 2v2 Gunfight, Arms Race, Battle Royale, and even a story-focused single-player campaign mode to eventually make its way into Valorant.

Valorant game modes

Valorant consists of four game modes along with a practice range. The four modes are primarily based on the player vs player, first-person shooting game structure. All game modes are playable on any of the five maps, Ascent, Bind, Haven, Icebox, and Split. The practice range is a custom map designed to emphasize on improving the weapon and ability usage in-game.

Compitative

The Competitive mode is the primary and only game mode to determine the in-game player ranking in Valorant. The player’s match-making rank or MMR increases or decreases based on his performance in Competitive games. The MMR in turn decides which players get matched up for a battle in Competitive mode.

The Competitive mode consists of 24 rounds, where each team of 5 players gets to either plant the spike in one of the designated sites or defend it from getting planted. The first team to win 13 rounds wins the match.

Unrated

Gameplay-wise, the Unrated mode is quite similar to the Competitive mode in Valorant, however, the matches in Unrated mode do not affect the in-game rank of a player. Many players pick the Unrated mode to test out new Agents or a previously unplayed weapon or strategy with the risk of losing rank progression.

The Unrated mode retains the gameplay structure of the competitive mode with the Spike being the primary objective to plant or to defend from. Similar to the Competitive mode, the Unrated mode also retains the 24 round structure with 13 to win the match.

Spike Rush

Gameplay-wise Spike Rush is much more fast-paced than the Competitive or Unrated modes in Valorant. Spike Rush is preferred for some quick fun in the game.

Spike Rush is played as the best of seven rounds, with the first team to win 4 rounds wins the match. Players start the round with their abilities fully charged, and the same weapons. Every attacker carries a spike, but only one spike can be planted at once.

Deathmatch

Deathmatch is the first game mode to added post-launch with Valorant Episode 1 Act 2. It’s a solely player vs player engagement-focused game mode, with players respawning after getting killed.

Deathmatch is a free-for-all 10 minutes long game mode. The first player to score 40 kills or with the highest kill at the end of 10 minutes wins the match.

Possible new game modes

Players have been requesting a new game mode for quite a while and with a two-act gap since the last new addition, a new game mode in Episode 2 Act 2 seems more and more likely. While fans are requesting game modes inspired by other popular FPS games such as Counter-Strike, and Call of Duty, some modes such as TDM have already been teased by Valorant.

Team Deathmatch

Valorant teased the team deathmatch back in December with the limited time event of the Snowball Fight. The game mode is very much similar to the existing Deathmatch mode, with the element of teamwork added in. It will change the lone wolf dynamic of Deathmatch into a more team-focused one.

2v2 Gunfight

The popular Call of Duty franchise introduced a 2v2 gameplay mode called Gunfight, in the 2019 Modern Warfare game. The game mode pits two teams of 2 players against each other. The first team to eliminate their opponents wins the round.

Arms Race

The Arms Race is one of the most staple game modes in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It is essentially based on the same mechanics of Deathmatch with the player weapon changing with each kill. The mode challenges the player to be an expert in all varieties of weapons, instead of mastering one and dominating with it.

Battle Royale

The Battle Royale craze started with the Arma 3 mode Player Unkown’s Battleground, which was later turned into a full game. Since then multiple games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warzone has dominated the Battle Royale market, each with a separate and equally interesting interpretation. A game such as Apex Legends has successfully introduced agent-based gameplay in the Battle Royle genre. It would be certainly interesting to enjoy Riot Games’ interpretation of the gameplay in Valorant. However, one main caviar is that the current Valorant maps aren’t built for a Battle Royal match. Introducing the mode will also require a new map, much larger in scale and designed for the modem, to be added in.

Single Player Campaign

Riot Games have successfully built a rich world filled with deep lore and interesting characters in and around the game of Valorant. Fans are always excited to learn about the story development in the game. Introducing a single-player focused story-based campaign mode will certainly make the fans happy. However, on a previous occasion, the developers at Riot Games have commented on the possibility of a story mode. They have stated that there aren’t any plans, nor they intend to develop a story mode. Instead, the team will be providing the lore through in-game content such as Player cards and voice lines.

It is entirely possible that instead of proving a new game mode the developers focus on tuning in the existing mode to perfection. Fans are certainly not getting bored of them anytime soon.