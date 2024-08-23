Riot Games to host Valorant Champions 2024 Watch Party in India

Valorant Champions 2024 is on the brink of reaching its final matches. EDward Gaming has already qualified for the Grand Finals stage and now, Team Heretics and Leviatan will go up against one another on August 24, 2024, to decide the only remaining finalist. To celebrate the last match at Champions 2024, Riot Games has announced a special watch party in India.

Indian fans can all assemble at the UB City Amphitheatre in Bengaluru on August 25th, 2024 to watch the finals go down with some of the most popular Indian Valorant players and figures. This article will further share details regarding the watch party.

Valorant Champions 2024 Finals watch party in India

On August 25th, 2024, Indian fans will be able to witness the Grand Finals of Valorant Champions 2024 live. They can all now come to the UB City Amphitheatre in Bengaluru to experience the thrill of the tournament together starting from 12:00 PM onwards.

Special guests such as Meow16k, Casper, Hellf, Deathmaker, and 8 Bit Mamba will also make an appearance at the watch party to help the community have interesting conversations about the game and the sport. Moreover, there will be other fun activities like trivia challenges and treasure hunts for the guests.

Arun Rajappa, the Country Manager at Riot Games India & South Asia, has stated the following:

"We're incredibly excited to bring the thrill of the VALORANT Champions Tour to our passionate community in India,"

He noted that this watch party was aimed at encouraging the growth of the game in the area as well as that of Indian Valorant players. He said:

"This Watch Party is our way of celebrating the incredible growth of VALORANT in the region and inspiring players to push their limits."

Finally, the Level Up campaign will also take center stage at the watch party in Bengaluru. It's an initiative by Riot Games that aims at fostering and supporting the game and its players in the region.

