Riot Games provides hints regarding an upcoming Valorant Agent with a new Spotify playlist

Riot Games recently revealed a new Spotify Playlist named "A15" for Valorant, and fans in the community speculate that a new agent could be well on its way.

The tweet, which was posted from Valorant's official Twitter account, suggested that this playlist could be "agent inspired." Additionally, it also suggests that this playlist will allow players to "feel the rhythm of the stars."

It’s a cosmic bop.



Feel the rhythm of the stars with this agent inspired @Spotify playlist. https://t.co/vn00DXhkrI pic.twitter.com/thSGVdYzpr — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 26, 2021

Given that all the previous playlists made by Valorant on Spotify were agent-specific, there's a very high chance that the A15 playlist is the teaser for an upcoming agent.

Apart from the playlist itself, the image which accompanied Valorant's tweet had the number 16 written on the bottom left corner. For those wondering about the significance of 16, each agent-dedicated playlist has a number engraved on the cover.

Looks like our next Agent is VALORANT Protocol Agent 16.



The mystery of Agent 8 continues 😳 pic.twitter.com/RxfDVY7U3D — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) February 26, 2021

“Agent 15” refers to release number, “Agent 16” refers to the order in which they joined the VALORANT Protocol (in narrative). — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) February 26, 2021

However, some might wonder that with Yoru being the 14th agent in Valorant, how can the next agent be number 16. Interestingly, there is no playlist with the number eight marked on it. Here is the entire list of agents according to the number listed on their playlist cover:

Brimstone Viper Omen Killjoy Cypher Sova Sage ? Phoenix Jett Reyna Raze Breach Skye Yoru

Valorant hints a new agent soon

Given that the next cover has been marked with the number 16, it seems obvious that Valorant is set to receive a new agent very soon. However, that doesn't solve the mystery of "Agent 8."

It has been previously suggested that "Agent 8" was something that the developers had worked on. But they had to rule out of the game due to balancing issues.

It is also believed that no other agent has been assigned the number eight slot because the developers want to keep the option open for introducing "Agent 8" sometime in the future.

With that said, the hint provided by Riot Games in the form of a Spotify Playlist has certainly taken the community by storm. Needless to say, fans are extremely excited to discover more about this upcoming agent in Valorant.

Having said that, Riot Games is yet to reveal any form of official announcement regarding an upcoming agent. However, the name of the playlist as well as the cover perfectly fits the sequence that Riot Games has been following for a very long time. If anything, it is only a matter of time before the developers come forward and reveal the details for Agent 16.

