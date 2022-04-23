Sentinels bench Zombs from Valorant roster, Kanpeki joins as replacement

Sentinels is ready to start its preparations for the upcoming tournaments with a few changes to its Valorant roster. After several rumors over the last few weeks, the North American side has finally benched Jared "zombs" Gitlin from its active Valorant roster. It has also signed former Akrew star Eric "Kanpeki Xu as his replacement.

The organization finally announced the roster changes with two separate posts last night onTwitter. Fans are very excited about the new changes in the team and are looking forward to Sentinels' performance in the upcoming events.

Sentinels @Sentinels Zombs is stepping down from the active Valorant roster.



He is still rich, handsome, and a part of Sentinels. Zombs is stepping down from the active Valorant roster.He is still rich, handsome, and a part of Sentinels.

Zombs still part of Sentinels' Valorant roster, but as substitute

Sentinels was the champion of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021 Masters Reykjavik, the first international LAN event of the game. The team won the event without losing a single map, but their performances since then have decreased gradually.

After back-to-back failures in two international LAN events at the end of 2021, the NA side hoped for a solid start to the new season this year. But things went wrong for the side in the VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers. The team lost its first two games in the Playoffs and was eliminated from the event.

After a disastrous performance in the NA Stage 1 Challengers, Sentinels decided to make some changes to its current squad. Today, the team announced that Zombs would be benched for a while, while the rest of the team will try to deliver a better performance in the NA Stage 2 Challengers with a new face on the roster.

For that reason, the team has reportedly been trying out several players in the last few weeks who will replace Zombs in the upcoming events. Many stars, including Jay "Sinatraa" Won and Kanpeki, were rumored to be under trial with the team.

The team has finally decided to add the latter to its Valorant roster for the upcoming events. Though Kanpeki's role is still a mystery, fans are highly excited to see him in action alongside Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan, Michael "dapr" Gulino, and Hunter "SicK" Mims.

It was a much-needed change for the team after consistent poor performances over the last few months. This tweak in the squad may work as a breath of fresh air ahead of the next major event.

It will be interesting to see if the recent changes in the team are enough to get Sentinels back to its glory days or not.

