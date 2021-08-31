ShahZaM became frustrated as Indian Valorant fans spammed SK Rossi's name during livestream

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan seemed frustrated during a recent Twitch livestream where Indian Valorant fans continuously spammed SK Rossi's name in the live chat.

Shahzam requested his Indian audience to stop the spam as it was becoming very annoying for him. He also appreciated the amount of talent SK Rossi possessed.

ShahZaM confirmed that SK Rossi has immense potential to play on an international level

Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar is one of the best players in India. After his extraordinary performance in the Valorant Conquerors Championship for Global Esports, he has received immense appreciation worldwide.

SK Rossi will now represent the South Asian region with his team Global Esports in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, which will be a qualifying event for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. Top teams from SEA, Korea, Japan, and China will compete with Global Esports to secure their spot in the biggest Valorant tournament of this year.

The captain and IGL of Sentinels, ShahZaM, also shared his views on SK Rossi in his recent livestream. He appreciated SK Rossi's performance by saying he was 'cracked'.

However, he also seemed to be annoyed with the Indian fans who were spamming SK Rossi's name in the live-chat and were continuously asking for ShahZaM's views on SK Rossi. ShahZaM requested the fans to stop this and also said that it would not help the person. He said,

'Yes. I know who SK Rossi is. The guy is cracked. But, by asking me or some other person about the views on him would not help anyone and it becomes annoying as well.'

Previously, many other renowned streamers like Herschel "Guy" Beahm aka Dr. Disrespect and Jonas "AverageJonas" Navarsete also experienced this situation. Indian fans were spamming 'Binod' in Dr. Disrespect's live stream, while Average Jonas experienced a spam 'Average Jignesh' in his live chat.

Both of these spams were popular Indian memes and fans were spamming the same continuously. After that, the streamers requested the fans to stop this spam. The recent incident in ShahZaM's live stream once again highlighted the issue.

