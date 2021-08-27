Sieh predicts: Four game-changers at the Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs

The Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs will start today, and teams are ready to give their best for the ultimate glory. After months of qualifications and group stage matches, only four teams are left in the tournament.

They are:

Team Exploit

Global Esports

Velocity Gaming

Enigma Gaming

All the sides are battling for their slot in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier to keep their Valorant Champions Tour dreams alive. The champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship will get a chance to compete against teams from Korea, Japan, China, and SEA.

There are some players in each team who can change the outcome of games. Sportskeeda Esports has reached out to NODWIN Gaming's caster-analyst Nikhil "Sieh" Bansali for his predictions of one player from each team who could be a game-changer in the Playoffs.

Sieh's predicted game-changers for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs

Every roster has a gamer who can change the game completely for their side. Here are Sieh's predicted game-changers from each team at the Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs starting today.

HSB (Team Exploit, Pakistan)

Abdul Haseeb "HSB" Khan is one of the best players from Pakistan. His performance in the Valorant Conquerors Championship group stage has caught the eyes of many.

Team Exploit has some genuine firepower with the likes of Mustafa "Shooter" Kamal and Areeb "Storax" Rehman. However, the presence of HSB makes them exceptional as his sharp aim and game sense can change the outcome of matches.

Sieh said:

"Cracked as hell even though he primarily plays initiator. He has international Valorant experience, and fits perfectly into a team of diverse players. HSB can break the most disciplined of players."

LightningFast (Global Esports, India)

Global Esports is one of the favorites to win the Valorant Conquerors Championship. With players like Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar and Bhavin "Hellranger" Kotwani, they are one of the best teams in the region.

However, according to Sieh, Abhiroop "LightningFast" Choudhury will be the player to watch out for Global Esports. He is one of the youngest and most talented players in India. His consistent performances have been key to Global's success in recent times.

Sieh noted:

"Big game player. Shines in high stakes, and the stakes have never been higher. Capable of pulling off insane clutches in high tension moments, while maintaining consistency in general."

Amaterasu (Velocity Gaming, India):

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma is one of the most experienced players in the region. The captain of Velocity Gaming put up excellent performances in the Valorant Conquerors Championship group stage.

Velocity Gaming has some true firepower with the likes of Mohit "MW1" Wakle and Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant. However, Amaterasu can be the key to success in the Playoffs for Velocity Gaming.

"One of the smartest players in the subcontinent. If he gets a rhythm going, it feels like it's over for the opponents, even if it's the first map of a best-of-five."

Rawfiul (Enigma Gaming, India)

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani is one of the emerging players of the country. Since his addition to the team, Enigma Gaming has got the perfect entry-fragger.

Rawfiul's sharp aim and excellent reflexes help him to dominate against the best. He is the main reason of Enigma's success in recent times, and he has made them the darkhorse to win the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

Sieh opined:

"He has already earned his spot here, even though he came in during the middle of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. The primary reason why Enigma is a full-on dark horse, capable of surprising everyone. His good form seems to inspire his team to match it as well."

These are some players who could be game-changers on the final weekend of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. Fans can catch them in action on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel from 27 August to 29 August.

Edited by Ravi Iyer