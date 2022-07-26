"It will definitely benefit global ecosystem": Skyesports Founder/CEO Shiva Nandy on Valorant's plans for franchising in Asia

Valorant has established a thriving esports ecosystem for its global player base in its two years of existence. Riot Games, however, is set to bring a pivotal change to its approach to this FPS' esports.

The developer recently revealed its roadmap for future seasons, detailing its plans to implement a franchise league structure in major parts of the world. This international league setup will replace the existing VCT tournament circuit.

Shiva’Marvel’Nandy @shivanandysky



Valorant India league structure looks promising. We may or may not execute but we will continue to host our IPs with Valorant.



#Valorant #Esports @skyesportsindia @Gnanashekar Now that a lot of teams are distressed with the Valorant Franchising system, Here is my take.Valorant India league structure looks promising. We may or may not execute but we will continue to host our IPs with Valorant. Now that a lot of teams are distressed with the Valorant Franchising system, Here is my take. Valorant India league structure looks promising. We may or may not execute but we will continue to host our IPs with Valorant.#Valorant #Esports @skyesportsindia @Gnanashekar

So far, Asia, the Americas, and Europe have been confirmed as the three international leagues' hosts, with 8 to 12 teams competing in each league. Each season will conclude with a penultimate event like the Valorant Champions.

While this format appears entirely new to the Valorant community, Riot has effectively been following it for League of Legends' esports calendar.

Shiva "Marvel" Nandy shares thoughts on 2023 Valorant international franchise leagues

Riot is excited to implement a franchise league into the game's esports ecosystem. However, a few community members have cited several concerns regarding the project.

One such concern involves the lack of funding and support for non-franchised teams.

With the framework of Valorant esports in 2023 built around franchised leagues, teams who do not make it may lose interest in the title's competitive arm. However, Skyesports, one of South Asia's leading tournament organizers, says otherwise.

Shiva’Marvel’Nandy @shivanandysky So League system is good for the global level and appreciate Riot is coming with regional specific events and hope that will too give the roadmap to reach a global structure.



Meantime my request is to be specific on spending/expenses with teams. So League system is good for the global level and appreciate Riot is coming with regional specific events and hope that will too give the roadmap to reach a global structure. Meantime my request is to be specific on spending/expenses with teams.

Skyesports, since its formation, has been an active force within the Indian gaming community. Most recently, they conducted the Skyesports Champions Series LAN, which acted as the South Asian qualifiers for the coveted VCT APAC Challengers.

The situation with tournament organizers after the franchise leagues kick-off is still in question. However, Skyesports has been positive in this approach.

Sportskeeda Esports reached out to Shiva "Marvel" Nandy, the CEO/Founder of Skyesports, to gather his thoughts on the arrival of franchise leagues in Asia. He stated:

"Riot has years of experience with an esports league system, and I am sure that the decision for franchising wasn't taken lightly. It will definitely benefit the global ecosystem of the game and will also offer stability and additional revenue streams for teams. I appreciate that Riot is also committed to region-specific events."

As for the situation of South Asian teams, in particular, he opined:

"There still hasn't been any official confirmation of the teams from the South Asia region, so I can't say anything about that. For us at Skyesports, we may or may not host Riot events, but we will continue to include the game in our IPs."

Shiva’Marvel’Nandy @shivanandysky With Less investment we can sustain for sure, More investment will lead team owners into trouble in the long run after 1 year.



Can’t wait for the franchise system and Regional league. With Less investment we can sustain for sure, More investment will lead team owners into trouble in the long run after 1 year.Can’t wait for the franchise system and Regional league.

Nandy added:

"We are ready to commit upwards of $500,000 towards the prize pool next year, with Riot's approval, and are also looking to do cross-regional events with SEA and beyond starting this year."

Teams from all over the world have applied for a spot in the franchise leagues. Riot will then consider several factors and select an appropriate number of organizations for this project.

Despite the changes to the game's esports calendar, Skyesports aims to stay at the top of its game and continue to provide the South Asian audience with exciting tournament opportunities.

