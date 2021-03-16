Social changes with increased AFK penalty are set to be incorporated in Valorant’s next patch update 2.05

Valorant is set to receive its latest patch update 2.05, shortly, and it comes with various quality of life changes and social updates.

Valorant has had its fair share of issues due to AFK players and abusers that other players face during competitive matchmaking. Riot has incorporated a number of changes in the past updates already, but the issue still prevails. With the upcoming patch update, Riot wishes to seal the issue for good with social updates being incorporated into Valorant.

~ Improved AFK Detection

Social Updates that are coming to Valorant in patch 2.05

The upcoming patch 2.05 is set to bring in a new set of penalties and rules regarding AFK players and abusers. These additions will be part of the upcoming update:

Improved AFK detection:

AFK players have been a growing issue in Valorant for a long time and Riot has dealt with them in numerous ways possible. However, to deal with the yet prevalent issue, Riot will be incorporating a better system to recognize if a player has been AFK or not, which will help remove the player faster than before, in the end helping the suffering team.

Updated Penalties for AFK offenses:

This update includes warnings, queue restrictions, denial of XP, ban from competitive queuing, and game bans.

Updated Penalties for Chat-based offenses:

Chat-based toxicity has always been an issue for any competitive game. Valorant has also been a victim of this. To reduce the chances of this sort of toxicity in Valorant, Riot intends to incorporate warnings, chat restrictions, competitive queue restrictions, and game bans.

Zero tolerance changes:

With this update, a reminder will be sent to players with zero tolerance offenses, ignoring which and continuing in the path will ultimately result in game bans.

Community reactions

With the implementation of these updates in the upcoming patch 2.05, there will surely be a reduction in toxicity and AFK players found in competitive matchmaking. However, the actual amount is impossible to realize since the rules cannot change the human being involved in such acts. A team that is playing with four players will always be at a disadvantage over the other 5-man line-up, and it cannot be fixed with just penalty updates until the number of players participating in such acts is somehow barred from doing so.

However, some members of the community are happy about the upcoming update and are accepting the changes in a positive light.

