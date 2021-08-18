South Asia's best Valorant players inch closer to the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers at the VCC 2021 playoffs

VCC 2021 playoffs to stream live on NODWIN’s YouTube channel from Aug 20-22. Finals on Aug 27-29

New Delhi, August 18, 2021: South Asia’s leading Esports company NODWIN Gaming is all set to broadcast the nail-biting playoffs between the top eight competing teams of the ongoing Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) LIVE on its YouTube Channel from August 20-22, 2021. VCC 2021 will give South Asian Valorant players a chance to qualify for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier and fight for a spot on the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

The Playoffs will witness the top eight teams battle it out in an edge-of-the-seat nailbiter who will see the winning teams head straight for the grand finals from August 27 to 29. The grand finale winner will take home the lion’s share of the total prize pool of ₹25 lakhs ($33,000), the highest so far for any Valorant tournament in the region.

A quick look at teams that have made it to the playoffs

Group A

India Qualifier #1: Velocity Gaming

Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier #2: Team Exploit

Bangladesh Qualifier: Exceeli Esports

Sri Lanka & Maldives Qualifier: Crash Landin on You

Group B

India Qualifier #2: Global Esports

Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier #1: Salt Esports

Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier: Damaru Gaming

Wildcard: Enigma Gaming

These 8 teams will play in GSL BO3 matches for 3 days, and the top 2 teams from each group will move on to the semifinals.

Considering the growing popularity of Valorant and the ability of the players in the region, Riot Games, the global leader in gaming and Esports, decided to partner with NODWIN Gaming for the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC), putting the region in the VCT 2021 roadmap for the first time. VCC has paved the way for international recognition of South Asian teams and players.

Log in to https://vcc.nodwingaming.com/grandfinals-qualifier/ and catch all the excitement as South Asia’s best battle it out for the coveted title.

Edited by Srijan Sen