Team Snax are the winners of the GG1 Weekend Wars Valorant Tournament

GoodGame1’s GG1 Weekend Wars Valorant tournament came to an end on December 13th after a weekend filled with action. The winning prize was ₹1,60,000, and the runner-up prize was ₹80,000.

After two days of Group Stage and Round 2, the top four teams were more than ready to face each other in the Elimination Round.

The first match was between Team Mavi and Team Snax in the winner bracket. The winner would go straight to the finals and the loser would face the winner of the second match.

The second match was between Team Sikhwarrior and Team Mili in the loser bracket. The winner would face the loser of the first match while the loser would be eliminated.

The third match was between the loser of the first match and the winner of the second match. The winner would face the winner of the first match in the finale.

Valorant GG1 Weekend Wars tournament Day 3

Day 3 Match Lineup Image by GoodGame1

Match 1

Team Snax and Team Mavi faced each other in the Bind Map for the first match of Day 3. Team Mavi took an early lead as the attackers. The first half ended with a score of 6-6.

Ultimately, Team Snax took the victory in the first match by a score of 13-8 in their favor. Team Snax became the first team to qualify for finals of the GG1 Weekend Wars Valorant Tournament.

Match 2

The second match was between Team Mili and Team Sikhwarrior on Bind. Team Sikhwarrior took a commanding lead of 6 rounds as attackers. The first half ended with a score of 5-7 in favor of Team Sikhwarrior. Both the teams fought tooth and nail, resulting in a score of 12-12 leading into overtime.

Team Mili took the victory with a score of 15-13. Team Sikhwarrior was eliminated while Team Mili went on to face Team Mavi in the third match.

Match 3

Team Mili and Team Mavi faced each other to qualify for the finals on Haven. The score at the end of the first half was 4-8 in favor of Team Mavi. Ultimately, Team Mili took a victory of 13-11. Team Mili qualified for the finals of GG1 Weekend Wars Valorant Tournament, while Team Mavi was eliminated.

Finals

Team Snax vs Team Mili Image by GoodGame1

Team Snax and Team Mili, the two best teams of the Valorant GG1 Weekend Wars Tournament, faced off on Ascent. Team Mili took an early lead of four rounds as attackers in the first half. Team Snax soon countered with a winning streak, resulting in a 6-6 tie for the first half. Team Snax dominated the entire 2nd half though, resulting in a score of 13-6.

Team Snax was crowned the winner of the Valorant GG1 Weekend Wars tournament. Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das was named MVP of the tournament.