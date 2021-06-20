TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 7: Global Esports and Godlike Esports maintain their winning streak

Global Esports and Godlike Esports maintained their winning streak in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 by beating Inazuma and Simple.
TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 7 results
Inazuma vs Global Esports
Inazuma faced Global Esports in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 7 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
The three selected maps for the matchup were:
- Haven
- Ascent
- Split
Map 1: Haven
Global Esports started the game as defenders and secured six rounds in its favor. After the side swap, Inazuma secured five rounds for itself. However, Global Esports secured seven more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.
Map 2: Ascent
Global Esports started as the attackers and dominated the first half by securing 10 rounds in its favor. After the side swap, Inazuma was able to secure just one round for themselves. However, Global Esports secured three more rounds and won the game and the tie. It was its second consecutive win in TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
Simple vs Godlike Esports
Simple went up against Godlike Esports in the second match of day 7 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
The three maps that were selected for today's match-ups were:
- Ascent
- Bind
- Haven
Map 1: Ascent
Godlike Esports started off as defenders and dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds in its favor. Simple secured three rounds after the side swap. However, Godlike Esports secured two more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.
Map 2: Bind
Godlike Esports started as aggressors and secured seven rounds in the first half. Simple failed to secure a single round in the second half. However, Godlike Esports secured six more rounds to win the game and the tie and registered its second win in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
Global Esports and Godlike Esports both maintained the winning runs in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. They will surely try to maintain this momentum for the remainder of the campaign.