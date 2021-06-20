TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 7: Global Esports and Godlike Esports maintain their winning streak

Global Esports and Godlike Esports maintained their winning streak in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 by beating Inazuma and Simple.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 7 results

Inazuma vs Global Esports

Inazuma faced Global Esports in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 7 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three selected maps for the matchup were:

Haven

Ascent

Split

Inazuma vs Global Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Haven

Global Esports started the game as defenders and secured six rounds in its favor. After the side swap, Inazuma secured five rounds for itself. However, Global Esports secured seven more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Ascent

Global Esports started as the attackers and dominated the first half by securing 10 rounds in its favor. After the side swap, Inazuma was able to secure just one round for themselves. However, Global Esports secured three more rounds and won the game and the tie. It was its second consecutive win in TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Simple vs Godlike Esports

Simple went up against Godlike Esports in the second match of day 7 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's match-ups were:

Ascent

Bind

Haven

Simple vs Godlike Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Godlike Esports started off as defenders and dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds in its favor. Simple secured three rounds after the side swap. However, Godlike Esports secured two more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Bind

Godlike Esports started as aggressors and secured seven rounds in the first half. Simple failed to secure a single round in the second half. However, Godlike Esports secured six more rounds to win the game and the tie and registered its second win in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Global Esports and Godlike Esports both maintained the winning runs in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. They will surely try to maintain this momentum for the remainder of the campaign.

