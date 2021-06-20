TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 8: Velocity Gaming escape a major upset against KUCH BHI

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 8 started on a shocking note as Velocity Gaming defeated KUCH BHI 2-0, making a comeback in the second game.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 8 match recap

KUCH BHi vs. Velocity Gaming

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 8 started with a face-off between KUHC BHI, a new team comprised of streamers, and renowned professional Valorant org, Velocity Gaming.

The three selected maps for the matchup were:

Haven

Bind

Split

Map 1: Haven

The first game of the series started with Velocity Gaming being on the attacker’s side. Even though everyone expected Velocity Gaming to dominate this game, nobody expected the end result.

In a dominant run throughout the first game of TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 8, Velocity Gaming shut down KUCH BHI with a 13-0 scoreline.

Map 2: Bind

Even after being broken in the first game, KUCH BHI made a promising comeback in the second game. In the first ten rounds of the game, KUCH BHI were leading with a 1-9 scoreline. But from there, Velocity Gaming started their huge comeback, ending the first half 3-9.

Since the new Valorant roster of Velocity Gaming was formed, TEC Gauntlet Season 1 is the major tournament they participated in. Almost being dominated like this, it was bound to be their biggest upset so far.

But in a cool, calm, and collected manner, Velocity Gaming made a comeback. Dropping only one round in the second half to KUCH BHI, Velocity Gaming ended the game 13-10, securing the series 2-0 in their favor.

Current standing of Velocity Gaming in Group B

Before today’s series between Velocity Gaming and KUCH BHI, Velocity Gaming was in the 3rd spot in the points table. But, with today’s victory, they stand at the top of the table with 4 points.

They previously won against ROG Academy in a 2-0 series victory, and with this second one, they stand undefeated so far.

