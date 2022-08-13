"There is nobody that can stop us": FaZe flyuh at VCT 2022 NA LCQ

The top eight North American teams are competing in the VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) to secure the final spot for the Valorant Champions 2022.

FaZe Clan and the 100 Thieves clashed in the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals match. After intense competition between the two teams, FaZe won the series with a total scoreline of 2-1.

Map 1 - Haven: FaZe 13-6

Map 2 - Breeze: 100T 13-8

American Valorant esports player for FaZe Clan, Xavier "flyuh" Carlson, who joined the squad in January 2022, helped the team in winning the match with his brilliant Sage and Sova play. He supported the team with his performance and skill, taking down 100 Thieves and sending them to the Lower Bracket.

FaZe flyuh on team's performance against 100 Thieves at VCT 2022 NA LCQ

After the match against 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan's professional Valorant player flyuh spoke about the team's preparation and expectations regarding the VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports' Pratiti Dhang.

Q: It was a tough fight between the FaZe Clan and the 100 Thieves. However, you and the team came out victorious in the end. What are your thoughts on the team’s performance today against the 100 Thieves?

FaZe flyuh: I think we played great. I mean, on the first map, we crushed them. The second map was unlucky. The third map, though, comes back. The vibes were up. Everything was good. Everyone played great.

Q: Breeze was the map that FaZe Clan picked. What went wrong with the second map?

FaZe flyuh: I mean, they had a good game plan going into it. We also lost a lot of our fights. I feel like a big thing was on Breeze as we lost a lot of duels. And we're a team that's very dual, so if we just aren't feeling our aim or not hitting our shots, then maps go that way. I think we've come back more than five times; the team, so far, in the last like two months. We always come back. Every time we're down, we always come back.

We have this mindset of one round at a time. Always play every round like a zero, and we don't really think about the end result or what's going to happen if we lose, nothing like that. It's never in our heads. We just play the game at the moment, and it just works out every time.

Q: How has the team prepared the VCT 2022 NA LCQ so far?

FaZe flyuh: Before every game, our coaching staff does preparations against every team, and then like every other team does, and then going into the VCT LCQ, we scrambled for three weeks straight, printing the work on different maps and different comps and stuff like that.

Q: Last time Faze ended at the third position in Stage 2 Challengers, missing out on the scope to be at Masters Copenhagen. How confident is the team in winning LCQ and making it to Champions?

FaZe flyuh: We're fully confident. I think after that, when there is nobody that can stop us after ending at third position in the last qualifier with a very unfortunate situation for us in the exit match, we know we're better than everybody here, and I'll see, and we're definitely going to be champions. We're 100% confident. All five of us are.

Q: Is any team that you think is your biggest rival in the VCT 2022 NA LCQ?

FaZe flyuh: I think from now on, just the Guard. I mean, they look pretty solid, but they also have some weaker opponents compared to us, in my opinion. So the true test is our next match.

