Valorant Agents having their own custom key bindings is a quality of life change that fans want

Valorant players have recently become more vocal regarding Agent specific key bindings.

Quality of life changes have hit Valorant for players, casters, and observers alike. One requested change as of late is to allow players to set specific key binds for each Agent.

This is similar to many other games, such as Overwatch, where players can make the abilities whatever key they would like. Currently, Valorant changes that key across the board, needing it adjusted whenever a new Agent is selected.

Valorant players are calling for the change

Image via Riot Games

Like the majority of Valorant conversations these days, they start with a post on Reddit. A Reddit user brought up the proposal of specific key bindings and the issue with switching them around for different Agents.

The comments on the post were nothing short of resounding agreeance. It is not a new topic of discussion for Valorant but is picking up steam once again due to the Reddit post.

can we get agent keybinds in @PlayVALORANT ? often times players want to use mouse4 to dash Nd to blast pack but have to change every time we play a different agent @RiotZiegler — ً (@Dorks_818) October 31, 2020

Many point out how it is a strong feature in Overwatch, and after switching to Valorant, they miss having the option. In Ask Valorant #4, all the way back on July 31, 2020, Riot Games indicated this was a high priority item.

.@PlayVALORANT Agent specific keybinds please — tex (@texerino) September 30, 2020

Apparently, the height of its priority isn't all that high. This has been implemented into the Riot Games FPS and has not been touched on since.

Jason Falcone, the Principal UX Designer, answered the question regarding custom keybinds for each Agent.

"Agent-specific keybinds are very high on our priority list and we've already started work on the feature. Exact patch timing is still unknown, but it's something we want to deliver to players ASAP."

As soon as possible has not come just yet. This would be a welcomed quality of life feature within Valorant. Much like an Accept/Decline option available in League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, Agent-specific keybinds would not harm.