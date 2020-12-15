Valorant has announced a special Gun Buddy that will be locked after EP1 has completed.

This one of a kind Gun Buddy shows off Valorant players' final Act Rank at the end of EP1, or Episode 1. Since Riot Games introduced a Battle Pass into Valorant, Gun Buddies have been a great way to add some flair to the weapons.

A token to remember the first Episode of VALORANT.



Keep climbing before your Act Rank locks on January 11 and upgrade your EP1 Gun Buddy, coming in early 2021. pic.twitter.com/JNFDAqUuXx — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 14, 2020

This EP1 Gun Buddy is altered with the Act Rank of each certain player. It will show off how high of a rank in competitive Valorant play the user has achieved. EP1 signaled the beginning of Valorant's full release, moving from it's closed period. Now, it appears that EP1 is on its way out.

Valorant announces EP1 Ranked Gun Buddies

Image via Riot Games

There are multiple ranks that players can achieve within competitive Valorant matchmaking. Each new Act resets players' ranks and forces them to complete several placement matches. Once those are done, Valorant players then get put into one of the ranks based on how well they performed.

From there, winning and losing dictate exactly how players move within the Valorant ranks. In order from lowest to highest, players can end up in Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Immortal, or Radiant. Each one, besides Radiant, has three tiers to advance in.

Here's a word from the folks that keep you climbing the ranks. The Competitive Team has a VALORANT Year End message for you: https://t.co/rP6gES3m6I pic.twitter.com/lf8usd7A5d — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 14, 2020

Valorant has announced that the EP1 Gun Buddy can be ranked up until January 11, 2021. That is the day that Act III ranks are locked. It can be assumed that Valorant's Act III will end on that day and EP1 will as well, if not shortly after.

EP2 is more than likely set to arrive around this time. Valorant would not have advised players to rank up their EP1 Gun Buddy when Act III ends and ranks are locked then. This is a key point in indicating that EP1 is coming to a close. Valorant is approaching 2021 and Riot Games surely have big things planned.