Valorant breaks into top 5 most viewed game on Twitch in 2020 as League of Legends tops the chart

Recent stats have revealed that Valorant ranked as the third most-viewed game of 2020 on Twitch, while League of Legends ranks first.

According to Twitch statistics revealed by SullyGnome, Valorant sits comfortably over popular titles like COD: Warzone, CS: GO, Minecraft, and even GTA 5 when it comes to hours watched in 2020.

The list of top five most viewed games on Twitch in 2020 are:

League of Legends with 1,473,287,030 hours viewed Fortnite with 982,460,964 hours viewed Valorant with 779,683,236 hours viewed Grand Theft Auto V with 772,381,908 hours viewed Call of Duty: Warzone with 753,027,133 hours viewed

Given that Valorant hasn't even completed its first anniversary, ranking third in the Twitch viewer count for 2020 surely promises a bright future for Riot Games' newest FPS.

Advertisement

Valorant ranks third most-viewed game on Twitch in 2020

Apart from being the third most-viewed game on Twitch, Valorant also ranks third in the list of peak viewers for a game. The game stands behind Fortnite and Riot Games' own MOBA, League of Legends. The top five games in the peak viewer category for 2020 are:

Fortnite with 2,123,208 peak viewers League of Legends with 2,020,835 peak viewers Valorant with 1,728,977 peak viewers Call of Duty: Warzone with 951,957 peak viewers World of Warcraft with 933,430 peak viewers

Coming to average viewers, Valorant once again ranks third on list. League of Legends tops the chart with Fortnite taking second spot. The games with top five average viewers on Twitch in 2020 are:

League of Legends with 167,743 average viewers Fortnite with 111,859 average viewers Valorant with 88,771 average viewers Grand Theft Auto V with 87,940 average viewers Call of Duty: Warzone with 85,736 average viewers

Valorant producing such high numbers even before completing its first anniversary is good news for the developers at Riot Games. After the hard work put in by the developers to make Valorant a wonderful experience, taking the game all the way up to the top five in terms of Twitch viewership stats is solid appreciation from the community.