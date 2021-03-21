X10 Esports win Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Southeast Asia Stage 1 Masters

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Southeast Asia Stage 1 Masters concluded today as X10 Esports clinched victory against Team SMG. The best-of-5 grand final went all 5 matches. In a constant back and forth slugfest, X10 Esports managed to claim the victory 3:2.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is the first official tournament circuit by Riot Games. The circuit was announced on 24 November 2020 with a blog post. This Stage 1 Masters is the first phase of the three that will lead to the Valorant Champions event at the end of the year.

As X10 Esport snagged the victory over Team SMG, they won $25,000 and 100 VCT circuit points. Team SMG, on the other hand, went home with $10,000 and 70 VCT circuit points as the runner-up in the Southeast Asian region.

Congratulations to 🇹🇭 @X10Esport your champion for VCT Regional Masters - SEA



What an amazing finish to this grand final, X10 Esports has brought home the champion title as well as pride to 🇹🇭 Thailand VALORANT fans!



GG WP!#VALORANTMasters #VCTMastersSEA pic.twitter.com/prBjg3Smtn — ESL Asia (@ESL_Asia) March 21, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Southeast Asia Stage 1 Masters

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Southeast Asia Stage 1 Masters Result

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Southeast Asia Stage 1 Masters featured single-elimination brackets for the eight teams that qualified through the respective Challengers of their country. All matches excluding the grand final were best-of-3.

X10 Esports’ run throughout the Masters has been an undefeated one. They won 2-0 against Team NXL and KPC in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. Team SMG, on the other hand, lost one map on each occasion against NG.Black and BOOM Esports.

Grand Final Recap

The grand final was a very competitive back and forth tussle between the two teams who showed great zeal throughout all five maps. In the first map, Icebox, Team SMG won 13:10 against X10 Esports. In Bind, the second map, X10 Esports came back emphatically with a dominant 13:6 score. In the third map, Split, Team SMG stopped X10 Esports’s run with a 13:8 score. But in the fourth and fifth map, which were Ascent and Haven respectively, X10 Esports came back strong with scores of 13:10 and 13:9.

Advertisement

Among many of the flashy and highlight-worthy clips, Team SMG’s Muhammad “ZesBeeW” Musharraf Bin Mohtar’s clutch stands out as one of the most memorable moments of the series.

For more news on the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, keep an eye on Sportskeeda's Valorant Chamions Tour coverage.