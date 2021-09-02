Valorant dev reveals its idea behind the designing of the Episode 3 Act II battle pass rewards

Valorant developers have revealed the idea behind the design of the upcoming Episode 3 Act II battle pass rewards.

With every new Act in the game, Valorant developers develop a new battle pass filled with gun skins, player cards, gun buddies, sprays, and many more. With every reward in the battle pass, developers try to remit a message to the audience.

Recently, the developers have revealed all the ideas behind the design of the new battle pass rewards. While popular community memes inspire some, others are a tribute to an agent or hint at upcoming updates.

Popular community memes mainly inspire Valorant Episode 3 Act II battle pass rewards

Valorant Episode 3 Act II will be dropping on September 9th, and players will get a new battle pass with the new update. This will be the first-ever battle pass in-game in which players will get the skins for Phantom, Vandal, and Operator.

The developers said:

"This is the first battlepass to feature a Phantom, Vandal and Operator skin. Artisan and Varnish should feel like they’re made of luxury high-endmaterials, while Nitro is very graphic and flashy. For the accessories, we tried to incorporate a lot more jokes and memes into this battlepass, especially since players really seemed to enjoy some of the more meme stuff we’d put into others."

However, popular community memes and jokes inspired some gun buddies, sprays, and player cards.

"There’s a few sprays and cards inspired by community jokes ormemes, but I’ll let the community guess which ones those are. The Follow Me Buddy is probably the best buddy we’ve ever put in a battlepass, so I suggest paying close attention to it. The Versus // Phoenix + Phoenix card is a really satisfying card to add since it ties back to the cinematic we released a few months ago and it’s something we’ve hinted at in a previous battlepass through the Broken Mirrors card."

Players can earn free items from the battle pass without spending anything. However, to get all the battle pass items, players need to spend 1000 Valorant Points, the in-game currency of Valorant.

