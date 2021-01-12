Valorant developers confirm leaderboards

The Valorant Episode 2 Developer Livestream earlier today saw Riot Officials confirm the introduction of leaderboards in the game.

Scheduled to be made available from January 12, the developers revealed quite a bit about the leaderboards. According to the developers, the leaderboard is built so that the ranking system in Valorant will see a little tweaking.

After the introduction of the leaderboards, the Immortal rank will feature the best 1% of players. However, the actual placements will begin from 250, ranking all the way up to 1.

The developers said that the reason behind this is to showcase the best players for each Episode. Additionally, players can also access the Valorant leaderboards on playvalorant.com after the update.

“It’s going to come out tomorrow. There will be a new client leaderboard available for everyone.”



Leaderboards are finally coming to #VALORANT 🥇 pic.twitter.com/k2R45AxbG6 — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) January 11, 2021

Here's everything to know about the upcoming leaderboards in Valorant.

Each region with have its own leaderboard in Valorant

With multiple changes and updates being announced in the Valorant Episode 2 Developer Livestream, leaderboards are what the community is getting first. Riot Games has additionally confirmed that each region will have its own leaderboard.

The developers also confirmed that each leaderboard would be immortalized after the end of each Act in Valorant. With Act I of Episode 2 scheduled to end in March, players have a little less than two months to immortalize their names on the leaderboard. In case someone fails, there's always Valorant's next Act for them.

Rank Info | #VALORANT

~ Immortal will be top 1% of players

~ Radiant will be TOP 500 ONLY.

~ Immortal+ will only be Solo/Duo

~ Leaderboard Number will be shown on your Act Rank pic.twitter.com/sdu86N8ZEo — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) January 11, 2021

Even though leaderboards' addition isn't a massive change in Valorant's quality of life, it is a long-awaited feature for most of the community. Regional leaderboards allow fans to see where their favorite pro is ranked and create additional competition at the highest level.

With the Immortal rank being tweaked to feature the top one percent of players from each region, the competition at the top is simply getting fiercer. However, it remains to be seen how this additional competitive nature might affect the gameplay in higher ranked lobbies.

LEADERBOARDS confirmed! TOP 500, in career you have your position in leaderboards in past Acts, ranked arrows up and down DELETED, official ELO is there, LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @PlayVALORANT ily - more theeere: https://t.co/oJtyn7qti7 — Cantzer (@cantzerrr) January 11, 2021

I got to spill the beans on the new ranked changes on stream today! Hopefully everyone is excited for more ranked granularity(no more arrows), leaderboards, and some awesome end of episode ranked rewards! #Valorant — EvrMoar (@RiotEvrMoar) January 11, 2021

In-game leaderboards confirmed coming tomorrow with Episode 2.



Brighteyz, Riot Games Producer, has confirmed it will be updated live as matches are concluded. — Liquipedia VALORANT (@LiquipediaVAL) January 11, 2021

The new Valorant update has me so excited to play. I've been waiting for the in game leaderboards since the beta — Bianco (@itsBianco) January 11, 2021

valorant 2021:

IN GAME LEADERBOARDS

IN GAME LEADERBOARDS — PointCM (@PointBTW) January 5, 2021

LOL IMMORTAL IS ALL CONDENSED INTO ONE RANK — Mex. (@MxykoFPS) January 11, 2021

NO MORE IMMORTAL 1, 2 OR, 3 LMFAOOOO. MY IMMORTAL 1 HOMIES GOIN DOWN TO PORTAL RANK. GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDINS — Desperado (@desperadoval) January 11, 2021

With that said, leaderboards are something that the community had been asking from the developers for a very long time. Now that it is finally coming to Valorant, players should be preparing to grind and see where they rank amongst the best from their regions.