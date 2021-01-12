Valorant developers confirm leaderboards

The Valorant Episode 2 Developer Livestream earlier today saw Riot Officials confirm the introduction of leaderboards in the game.
Scheduled to be made available from January 12, the developers revealed quite a bit about the leaderboards. According to the developers, the leaderboard is built so that the ranking system in Valorant will see a little tweaking.
After the introduction of the leaderboards, the Immortal rank will feature the best 1% of players. However, the actual placements will begin from 250, ranking all the way up to 1.
The developers said that the reason behind this is to showcase the best players for each Episode. Additionally, players can also access the Valorant leaderboards on playvalorant.com after the update.
Here's everything to know about the upcoming leaderboards in Valorant.
Each region with have its own leaderboard in Valorant
With multiple changes and updates being announced in the Valorant Episode 2 Developer Livestream, leaderboards are what the community is getting first. Riot Games has additionally confirmed that each region will have its own leaderboard.
The developers also confirmed that each leaderboard would be immortalized after the end of each Act in Valorant. With Act I of Episode 2 scheduled to end in March, players have a little less than two months to immortalize their names on the leaderboard. In case someone fails, there's always Valorant's next Act for them.
Even though leaderboards' addition isn't a massive change in Valorant's quality of life, it is a long-awaited feature for most of the community. Regional leaderboards allow fans to see where their favorite pro is ranked and create additional competition at the highest level.
With the Immortal rank being tweaked to feature the top one percent of players from each region, the competition at the top is simply getting fiercer. However, it remains to be seen how this additional competitive nature might affect the gameplay in higher ranked lobbies.
With that said, leaderboards are something that the community had been asking from the developers for a very long time. Now that it is finally coming to Valorant, players should be preparing to grind and see where they rank amongst the best from their regions.Published 12 Jan 2021, 04:20 IST