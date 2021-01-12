Valorant developers discuss the future of agents; Reveal agent 15 will not be a duelist

Valorant's character team was seen discussing the future of agents in the game when they revealed Agent 15 is not going to be a duelist.

According to the developers, Valorant will see five more agents being added to the game in 2021. These five agents are all currently in the works. The developers also revealed their planning behind the upcoming agents in Valorant.

The developers proposing to have at least one agent for every player to play. According to John Goscicki, character producer for Valorant at Riot Games, the plan is not to make every agent playable for everyone, but for each player to have at least one agent that they can play as.

The reason behind this is the vision to make Valorant an all-inclusive game with something on offer for everyone.

Future of Agents in Valorant

The developers remained extremely tight-lipped when it came to revealing further details about the upcoming Agents. However, it was confirmed that Valorant is expected to have a 20 agent pool before the end of 2021.

The developers also confirmed that after the release of Yoru, Valorant wouldn't witness the addition of another duelist for a while. Additional details confirmed by the developers also included that no upcoming agent will have the country from their lore repeated.

This helps in ruling out all the countries that the contemporary agents are from. These countries are:

Advertisement

South Korea

Brazil

Sweden

United States

United Kingdom

China

Russia

Morocco

Mexico

Germany

Australia

Japan

The developers also confirmed that Valorant isn't going to witness agent skins anytime soon. However, the possibility was left open for approach in 2022 and later. With five more agents to come and little information being revealed by the developers, everything about the future agents remains a mystery.

With the next agent not being a duelist, the developers have left the fans guessing. The three possible categories that the next Agen in Valorant can be are:

Initiator (Example: Breach, Sova, Skye)

Sentinel (Example: Sage, Cypher, Killjoy)

Controller (Example: Omen, Viper, Brimstone)

The new agent in valorant looks overpowered — Kobeth (@Kobeth5) January 5, 2021

New Valorant act coming with new agent, so hyyyyyyped! How ya doing tempest?? — Thaís Durães (@thaduraes) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

Not too sure how I'm feeling about the new agent for Valorant — Elijah.2 (@Elijah_v2) January 10, 2021

With further details to be revealed in the coming months, Valorant is on its way to becoming a 20 agent tactical FPS by the end of 2021.