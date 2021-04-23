Valorant developers reveal upcoming Easter eggs in Valorant Episode 2 Act 3

Valorant’s Episode 2 Act 3 update is scheduled to arrive on April 27th, and Riot Games has ensured to carry on the cycle of Easter eggs available from the Battlepass.

Like every new act in Valorant, the upcoming Episode 2 Act 3 update will introduce a bunch of new sprays, gun buddies, and player cards to collect by progressing in the Battlepass levels. The total number of new in-game interactive items coming to Valorant with the upcoming update includes:

Nine new gun buddies,

13 new player cards;

16 new sprays.

This also guarantees that players are being offered more in-game interactive items than in Episode 2 Act 2. Additionally, the “dark, edgy, and ultimately tragic” Forsaken bundle will release in Valorant along with Episode 2 Act 3 on April 27th.

Various new players cards in Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass (Images via Riot Games)

After introducing the “Revive Me Jett” spray and “Good Job, Paul!” card in the previous Act, the developers have presented many new, real-life references in Valorant with Episode 2 Act 3.

Some of the popular meme references include:

The “Knife Fight” player card is a direct reference to when Valorant players forgot about their guns and started dueling using a knife on Icebox

The “This is Also Fine” spray is also a reference to the extremely popular “This is fine” meme

The “Paul’s Pizza Party” player card is a continuation of the “Employee of the Month” player card from Act 2, a direct reference to “Good Job, Paul!”

Developers talk about the continuation of Easter eggs in Valorant Episode 2 Act 3

While talking about implementing such Easter eggs in Episode 2 Act 3, Valorant’s Producer, Preeti Khanolkar, explained where they came up with such “crazier ideas” to please the community:

“We look to see what the VALORANT community finds hilarious or interesting. One of those moments inspired the Knife Fight card, one of our favorite cards because when Icebox first released, we laughed a lot at all the videos of players taking turns’ jousting’ on the ziplines. The Paul’s Pizza Party card is another card inspired by the community’s love for the ‘Employee of the Month’ on Icebox, Paul, and the items in the Icebox kitchen.”

Various new sprays in the Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass (Images via Riot Games)

As Valorant continues to present players regularly with real-world references in the form of in-game interactive items, it is safe to say that Riot Games’ latest FPS title will remain relevant in the community for a very long time.